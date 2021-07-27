Luis Emilio Velutini: The World Trade Center Santo Domingo is attracting businessmen and tourists from all over the world

Luis Emilio Velutini, a well-known entrepreneur in the luxury real estate business in the Dominican Republic, has started the construction of his new jewel: the World Trade Center Santo Domingo, a project that will boost high-end and business tourism in the Dominican capital.

The groundbreaking ceremony (which was virtual last Thursday) was led by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader.

The Velutini Group project will be located in the Blue Mall Santo Domingo, will generate 17,000 jobs, will be completed in four years and will cover 131,000 square meters, according to reports.

President Abinader reiterated that now is the time to invest and develop projects in the Dominican Republic and that, when the pandemic passes, it will bring about a real investment climate in the nation.

"Next year, a level of investment never seen before in the Dominican Republic will arrive, in terms of investment, development, not only in the tourism sector, but also in logistics, ports, infrastructure development in the electricity and hydrocarbons sectors," said the president at the activity held at the JW Marriott hotel.

The head of state, who congratulated the Velutini family for investing in the nation, projected that in 2021 quality jobs will be created, so that the country can achieve economic and social development.

Characteristics of the project

World Trade Center Santo Domingo, in addition to BlueMall Santo Domingo, JW Marriott Santo Domingo, will consist of two business towers: World Trade Center Santo Domingo 1 (28 levels) and World Trade Center Santo Domingo 2 (19 levels). Also, the apartment hotel towers, called BlueMall Luxury Suites, will have 23 floors each, according to Velutini's description.

He said that the World Trade Center Santo Domingo will generate 17,000 jobs and will be completed in four years. The two towers will total 240 apartment suites and the project will have 2,500 parking spaces and a heliport.

Luis Emilio Velutini is creating an attraction for business tourism

Velutini said that the project will not only promote investment, but will also be an attraction for business tourism, since companies from other continents could set up in the country, just as they have done in the 300 World Trade Centers in 100 countries.

Although the world was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the businessman Luis Emilio Velutini said that commercial offices are 76% sold.

Similarly, BlueMall Santo Domingo will be expanded to two connected commercial floors, which will add an additional 5,000 square meters.

The activity was also attended by Ministers David Collado, Minister of Tourism; Ito Bisonó, Minister of Industry and Commerce; José Ignacio Paliza, Administrative Minister of the Presidency; Carolina Mejía, Mayor of the National District; Samuel Pereyra, Administrator of Banreservas, among other officials.

