UNC activist takes coffin to Deyalsingh’s home

Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress ac­tivist Vic­tor Roberts yes­ter­day took his cof­fin demon­stra­tion to the home of Health Min­is­ter Ter­rence Deyals­ingh in Val­sayn

The Min­is­ter came out in­to his yard and briefly looked over the wall af­ter Roberts rang his door­bell, but turned around and went back in­side when he saw the cof­fin.

Roberts said he want­ed the min­is­ter to know that the num­ber of deaths from COVID-19 was un­ac­cept­able.

Roberts has been lead­ing a protest with his cof­fin from south to north Trinidad.

