UNC activist takes coffin to Deyalsingh’s home

United National Congress activist Victor Roberts yesterday took his coffin demonstration to the home of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh in Valsayn.
The Minister came out into his yard and briefly looked over the wall after Roberts rang his doorbell, but turned around and went back inside when he saw the coffin.
Roberts said he wanted the minister to know that the number of deaths from COVID-19 was unacceptable.
Roberts has been leading a protest with his coffin from south to north Trinidad.