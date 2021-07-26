How 'once in a millennium' rainfall overwhelmed Zhengzhou

Entornointeligente.com / BEIJING ( CAIXIN GLOBAL ) – The evening of July 20 left a devastating memory for many people in Zhengzhou, Henan province, as record rainfall inundated the central China metropolis.

Torrential rain turned streets into rivers, flooding subways and road tunnels just as commuters were making their way home. More than 500 people were stranded in subway carriages when floodwaters burst into the metro system. They struggled for hours amid thinning air and rising water before they were rescued, but some didn’t make it out alive.

