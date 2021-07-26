Highlights from Hainan’s first FTP negative list

Entornointeligente.com / This photo taken by drone shows Tenghai fishing village in Haitang Bay, Sanya, South China’s Hainan province, on July 9, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua] China unveiled its first negative list on cross-border trade in services for its Hainan Free Trade Port, a major measure in the country’s administrative model for trade in services, the Ministry of Commerce announced on July 26.

The negative list, which specified 70 special administrative measures in 11 sectors for overseas service providers, is scheduled to become effective on Aug 26.

For areas not included in the list, domestic and overseas services providers will enjoy equal market access in Hainan free trade port, according to the ministry.

Let’s see some of the most important points on the list.

1 Agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fisheries

Individuals and fishing vessels from outside China must obtain approval from the Chinese government before they enter waters under Chinese jurisdiction to conduct fishery resource investigation.

