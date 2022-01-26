Cristina Fernandez Warns Honduras of Danger of Judicial Coups

Entornointeligente.com / Vice President and former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez (2007-2015) warned on Wednesday about the danger of judicial coups in Latin America during a conference in Honduras on the ravages of neoliberalism and the return of the people to power.

“In the same way that military coups were financed and with the same financiers, they are beginning to finance judicial coups in Latin America,” warned Fernandez, invited to the inauguration of Xiomara Castro as president of Honduras.

Before the National Autonomous University of Honduras auditorium in Tegucigalpa, Fernandez pointed out that the attempts to restore neoliberal governments in Latin America are financed as in the past with coups d’état perpetrated by the military.

“Military coups are no longer necessary; now they get judges educated in commissions and forums (that) do not judge according to the laws but to the ideology and interests that are always against the interests of the great majorities,” stressed the speaker.

The widow of former Argentinean President Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) said that Castro has a “doubly difficult” task ahead of her because she is a woman and because there is still machismo in Latin American societies

“The peoples always come back and they never do it in the same way or with the same leaders. The names and the protagonists change, but the objective is the same as always: the self-determination of the peoples”, emphasized Fernandez

As part of her visit, Fernandez was declared an Illustrious Citizen of Tegucigalpa by the recently inaugurated mayor, Jorge Aldana, of the Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre, left)

Castro won the November 28 elections as the candidate of an opposition alliance led by Libre, which thus broke with 130 years of government by the Liberal (center-right) and National (right) parties

