UK Prime Minister Says He Will Not Resign Amid Lockdown Party Scandal

Entornointeligente.com / UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday told lawmakers he will not resign over the Downing Street lockdown party scandal. He was responding to a question from opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer during the Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament. Mr. Johnson said he could not comment on the matter while it is still under investigation, and reiterated a promise to publish senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report once he has received it. The exact timing of that report has been thrown into disarray by the surprise announcement on Tuesday of a separate probe by the Metropolitan Police.

Entornointeligente.com