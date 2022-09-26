26-year-old charged with murder of Fond Cole man and attempted murder of two others

Entornointeligente.com /

Fond Cole murder victim, Wilson Wade A 26-year-old Fond Cole man now stands charged in connection with Dominica’s 14th murder and attempted murder of two other individuals.

Michael Lewis appeared before Magistrate Michael Laudat today September 26, 2022, where the charges were read to him. The accused was not required to enter a plea as the matter is an indictable offense and is expected to be heard at the High court before a Judge and jury.

According to the police, on Monday September, 19th, 2022, three Fond Cole men were sitting on a head wall, over a culvert at Glasgow, Fond Cole, when they were apparently attacked and shot by a male individual.

Acting Inspector of Police, Fixton Henderson, reported that Wilson Wade – male 25years old, Sylvester Aabib – male 37 years old and Dylan Francis , male 29 years old, received multiple gunshot wounds. The men were transported to the emergency department of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital. There, Wilson Wade was examined and subsequently pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

At today’s hearing, defense attorney Wayne Norde attempted to put forward a bail application on behalf of Lewis, however, due time constraint, Magistrate Laudat adjourned the bail application hearing for September 28, 2022.

Lewis was remanded in custody until that date.

