258 police officers promoted

The Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS) cel­e­brat­ed an­oth­er mile­stone yes­ter­day with the pro­mo­tion of 257 of­fi­cers from the rank of Cor­po­ral to Sergeant.

One of­fi­cer was al­so pro­mot­ed from Sergeant to In­spec­tor.

The cer­e­mo­ny, which was one of the largest pro­mo­tion ex­er­cis­es at the TTPS since 2016 was held at the Po­lice Acad­e­my in St. James.

It was an un­der­tak­ing long in com­ing but one the Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice (Ag.) Mc Don­ald Ja­cob and the TTPS Ex­ec­u­tive worked as­sid­u­ous­ly at achiev­ing. The process in­volved a re­view of the pro­mo­tion sys­tem to meet the or­gan­i­sa­tion’s strate­gic pri­or­i­ty of de­vel­op­ing ef­fec­tive lead­ers. Ja­cob, in his ad­dress, not­ed the sig­nif­i­cance of the pro­mo­tions and said that it would au­gur well in mo­ti­vat­ing and build­ing the morale of not on­ly the new­ly pro­mot­ed of­fi­cers but oth­ers in the or­gan­i­sa­tion as well.

He of­fered the new sergeants a poignant re­minder, «You are the fu­ture of the Ser­vice.»

He went on to state that as such, they must take a stand when the or­gan­i­sa­tion’s foun­da­tion is be­ing at­tacked.

He stat­ed that this would send a pos­i­tive mes­sage to the pub­lic as well as ju­nior of­fi­cers who will al­so one day be at the helm.

He al­so en­cour­aged them to con­tin­ue ad­vis­ing and men­tor­ing the of­fi­cers in their charge.

DCP (Ag.) Er­la Christo­pher, in her re­marks, ex­pressed her plea­sure and ho­n­our to be able to wit­ness the mem­o­rable oc­ca­sion and cel­e­brate with them.

