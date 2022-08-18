258 police officers promoted

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) celebrated another milestone yesterday with the promotion of 257 officers from the rank of Corporal to Sergeant.
One officer was also promoted from Sergeant to Inspector.
The ceremony, which was one of the largest promotion exercises at the TTPS since 2016 was held at the Police Academy in St. James.
It was an undertaking long in coming but one the Commissioner of Police (Ag.) Mc Donald Jacob and the TTPS Executive worked assiduously at achieving. The process involved a review of the promotion system to meet the organisation’s strategic priority of developing effective leaders. Jacob, in his address, noted the significance of the promotions and said that it would augur well in motivating and building the morale of not only the newly promoted officers but others in the organisation as well.
He offered the new sergeants a poignant reminder, «You are the future of the Service.»
He went on to state that as such, they must take a stand when the organisation’s foundation is being attacked.
He stated that this would send a positive message to the public as well as junior officers who will also one day be at the helm.
He also encouraged them to continue advising and mentoring the officers in their charge.
DCP (Ag.) Erla Christopher, in her remarks, expressed her pleasure and honour to be able to witness the memorable occasion and celebrate with them.
