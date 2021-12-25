No joy this Christmas for woman mourning dad

December 25 won't quite be Christmas this year.

That’s the view of Claudette Brown of Hall in Clarendon, who said there’ll be no joy for her or her son, who will turn 12 on Christmas Day.

Their usual ritual of having her father, Phillip Brown, around to celebrate his grandson’s birthday as she prepares a feast for them to enjoy will be no more.

This year, Ms Brown has no appetite for the traditional fares of the season, including mutton, as the pain of her dad’s death on September 6 is still palpable.

Describing his death as sudden, she said that Mr Brown was taken to National Chest Hospital in St Andrew, when they learned for the first time that he had a heart condition. and she passed out on hearing the dreadful news of his less than three months ago.

