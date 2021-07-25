Marathoner loses battle with COVID-19

Marathon­er and sprint­er Er­rol Ho­sein loved and lived for run­ning. Known as a fit­ness fa­nat­ic in his San­gre Grande home­town, 53-year-old Ho­sein won many races in his life­time- his medals tes­ta­ment of his en­durance, grit, de­ter­mi­na­tion and suc­cess on the track or des­ig­nat­ed course.

Last month, Ho­sein spent 13 days at the Cou­va Hos­pi­tal in a race for sur­vival which he lost af­ter suc­cumb­ing to the COVID-19 virus.

De­spite be­ing phys­i­cal­ly fit and in per­fect health, Ho­sein’s years of train­ing did not pre­pare him for his tough­est race- to beat a face­less virus that had snuffed out over 1,000 lives in the coun­try.

Through sobs, Ho­sein’s 23-year-old daugh­ter Rosan­dra Ho­sein, a med­ical stu­dent, blamed her­self for her fa­ther’s un­time­ly pass­ing, stat­ing if he did not have to work to pay for her tu­ition, he would have prob­a­bly been alive to­day.

“Yes, I feel so guilty,” Rosan­dra ad­mit­ted, her voice choked with emo­tions while speak­ing in her dor­mi­to­ry in Bar­ba­dos where she has been study­ing for the past six months.

Ho­sein, a fa­ther of two worked as a back store at­ten­dant at a su­per­mar­ket. Rosan­dra be­lieved her dad, who was un­vac­ci­nat­ed, con­tract­ed the virus at his job site at the end of May.

“He start­ed to ex­hib­it flu-like symp­toms and stayed home to re­cov­er.” Two days lat­er, Ho­sein re­turned to work even though his body was weak.

“Dad went back to work be­cause he did not want to lose his job.”

She said Ho­sein’s em­ploy­ers sent him home af­ter his health start­ed to de­te­ri­o­rate.

In­stead of go­ing to the hos­pi­tal, Ho­sein turned to al­ter­na­tive med­i­cine to fight what was at­tack­ing his body. But his home treat­ment did not work.

“Things just got worst. Dad had a fear of go­ing to the hos­pi­tal.”

That trep­i­da­tion was trig­gered by bad ex­pe­ri­ences Ho­sein had en­coun­tered with his par­ents who died in the hos­pi­tal due to health is­sues.

“Dad knew the hos­pi­tal rou­tine…it was some­thing he did not like. He had a pho­bia of go­ing there to be treat­ed.”

How­ev­er, when Ho­sein be­gan com­plain­ing of chest pains and dif­fi­cul­ty breath­ing on June 2, Ho­sein’s wife Mar­i­lyn took him to the San­gre Grande Hos­pi­tal where he was ad­min­is­tered oxy­gen.

“I think he went in­to the hos­pi­tal too late.”

A PCR test showed that Ho­sein was COVID pos­i­tive. On June 3, Ho­sein was trans­ferred to the Cou­va Hos­pi­tal where he was placed in the High De­pen­den­cy Unit.

The doc­tors warned Mar­i­lyn her hus­band’s prog­no­sis was not good. With­in hours, Ho­sein was shift­ed to the In­ten­sive Care Unit af­ter his lungs be­came in­fect­ed.

“When the doc­tors called they said dad’s lung in­fec­tion had pro­gressed to pneu­mo­nia.”

Un­able to com­fort and pro­vide sup­port to her moth­er, Rosan­dra kept call­ing to find out about Ho­sein’s con­di­tion which wors­ened.

“I re­mem­ber call­ing dad at the hos­pi­tal. I told him I can’t wait for him to re­cov­er and for me to re­turn home for us to be to­geth­er again.” In a faint voice, Ho­sein promised he would bounce back. Rosan­dra’s last words to her fa­ther were “I love you.”

As the days passed, Ho­sein’s heart be­came en­larged and his kid­neys be­gan to fail.

