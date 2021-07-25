Father still hopeful Ria can be found

Entornointeligente.com / September this year makes it five years since Ria Sookdeo went missing in 2016. To date she has not been found.
On September 16 2016, Sookdeo, 34, dropped her two children at their school in Picton Presbyterian School and was then abducted. The school is located a short distance away from where she lived at Wellington Road, Debe.
It was where she also operated a hairdressing salon. Her screams were heard by many as she was taken away by an unmasked man. Sookdeo was dragged out of her red Nissan X-Trail leaving behind her handbag and cellphone.
An all-points bulletin was immediately issued and roadblocks set up in several areas, but she was not found.
Police called in the National Operations Centre (NOC) Air Division helicopter to assist in the search.
However, up to today, Sookdeo’s relatives and friends have no answers on why she was taken. Guardian Media visited Sookdeo’s father, Frankie Rajkumar, a tradesman, who still has hope that his daughter is still alive and believes that one day he will reunite with her.
“Every day that you wake up in the morning, you have to go through this, every day of our lives. It’s not easy. You know sometimes people will tell you they know how you feel but no one really cannot know how you feel unless someone go through what I am going through right now…but it is very difficult for us”, Rajkumar said.
In 2018, Rajkumar called on Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to revisit the case and this prompted the top cop to visit the family, where he promised to assist with the investigation. However, Rajkumar said these days things have gone cold.
