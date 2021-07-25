Father still hopeful Ria can be found

Sep­tem­ber this year makes it five years since Ria Sookdeo went miss­ing in 2016. To date she has not been found.

On Sep­tem­ber 16 2016, Sookdeo, 34, dropped her two chil­dren at their school in Pic­ton Pres­by­ter­ian School and was then ab­duct­ed. The school is lo­cat­ed a short dis­tance away from where she lived at Welling­ton Road, Debe.

It was where she al­so op­er­at­ed a hair­dress­ing sa­lon. Her screams were heard by many as she was tak­en away by an un­masked man. Sookdeo was dragged out of her red Nis­san X-Trail leav­ing be­hind her hand­bag and cell­phone.

An all-points bul­letin was im­me­di­ate­ly is­sued and road­blocks set up in sev­er­al ar­eas, but she was not found.

Po­lice called in the Na­tion­al Op­er­a­tions Cen­tre (NOC) Air Di­vi­sion he­li­copter to as­sist in the search.

How­ev­er, up to to­day, Sookdeo’s rel­a­tives and friends have no an­swers on why she was tak­en. Guardian Me­dia vis­it­ed Sookdeo’s fa­ther, Frankie Ra­jku­mar, a trades­man, who still has hope that his daugh­ter is still alive and be­lieves that one day he will re­unite with her.

“Every day that you wake up in the morn­ing, you have to go through this, every day of our lives. It’s not easy. You know some­times peo­ple will tell you they know how you feel but no one re­al­ly can­not know how you feel un­less some­one go through what I am go­ing through right now…but it is very dif­fi­cult for us”, Ra­jku­mar said.

In 2018, Ra­jku­mar called on Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Gary Grif­fith to re­vis­it the case and this prompt­ed the top cop to vis­it the fam­i­ly, where he promised to as­sist with the in­ves­ti­ga­tion. How­ev­er, Ra­jku­mar said these days things have gone cold.

