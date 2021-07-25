Dil-E-Nadan drummer dies suddenly

Entornointeligente.com / Hours af­ter Trinidad & To­ba­go said good­bye to cul­tur­al icon Lu­ta­lo “Broth­er Re­sis­tance” Masim­ba, there is mourn­ing at the loss of an­oth­er mu­si­cian. The death of Dil-E-Nadan drum­mer Anil Soogrim rocked the lo­cal chut­ney so­ca fra­ter­ni­ty on Sat­ur­day.

Al­though the ex­act cause of death was not re­leased pub­licly by the fam­i­ly, those close to him said he did not die of any COVID-19 com­pli­ca­tions. In a Face­book post, Dil-E-Nadan band­leader Ray­mond Ram­nar­ine wrote: “Those we love don’t go away, they walk be­side us every day. Un­seen. un­heard, but al­ways near. Still loved, still missed and for­ev­er dear. Anil Soogrim, we will al­ways love you, a true broth­er, a team play­er. Gone too soon.”

Yes­ter­day, Ram­nar­ine post­ed again, shar­ing a video of the band’s last Car­ni­val in 2020. He said Soogrim al­ways loved his mu­sic and would do any­thing to be on stage. While on tour, Ram­nar­ine promised to give 100 per cent per­for­mances on stage to make Soogrim proud.

Six-time Chut­ney So­ca Monarch Sam­raj “Rik­ki Jai” Jaimun­gal al­so post­ed con­do­lences, shar­ing that he and Soogrim trav­elled the world and shared many stages with the best of the best in chut­ney and so­ca mu­sic.

“Seemed like yes­ter­day we were tour­ing Guyana, Suri­name, Cana­da, Eng­land and the USA. Thanks for the great mem­o­ries sir,” Jaimun­gal said.

An­oth­er for­mer Chut­ney So­ca Monarch win­ner, Omar­dath Maraj, post­ed: “This morn­ing as I awake to this heinous news, I’d like to wish the fam­i­ly of a friend, a fel­low mu­si­cian in the chut­ney in­dus­try, my con­do­lences,” Maraj said.

The A-Team band al­so sent con­do­lences to Dil-E-Nadan and Soogrim’s fam­i­ly, say­ing that his pass­ing was shock­ing.

“We can on­ly pray for his safe tran­si­tion in­to the af­ter­life. Our cul­ture has lost a great drum­mer/mu­si­cian,” the band said.

Pan­nist Jo­hann Chucka­ree said: “This is a hard one to post this morn­ing. RIP Anil Soogrim. Def­i­nite­ly, a kind soul and a great hu­man be­ing. We’ll miss you. So many good mem­o­ries of you in the Dil E Nadan fam­i­ly. Life is short. Live every day to the fullest and love as much as you can.”

Ra­dio per­son­al­i­ty Ash­leia Baksh wrote that 20-plus years of friend­ship end­ed with Soogrim’s death. “A bond that could have on­ly been bro­ken in this way,” Baksh said.

She said Soogrim al­ways had his friend laugh­ing and nev­er missed the op­por­tu­ni­ty to cap­ture mem­o­ries.

“This is a tough one for your fam­i­ly, loved ones, friends, all the mu­si­cians, artistes, the many band mem­bers you’ve worked with dur­ing your il­lus­tri­ous ca­reer, the en­ter­tain­ment in­dus­try and all the lives you’ve touched. I feel sick to my stom­ach know­ing you’re no longer with us in this life­time but I know you’re prob­a­bly with Rod­ney right now though, watch­ing and laugh­ing at how we are cry­ing. May we meet again my big broth­er and friend.”

