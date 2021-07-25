Closed business sector worried, but ready to reopen

While Gov­ern­ment com­mits to re­open­ing more sec­tors of the econ­o­my as vac­ci­na­tions against COVID-19 in­crease, some busi­ness own­ers are un­sure whether they can re­open and, if they do, sus­tain their busi­ness­es.

Gyms, bars, casi­nos, cin­e­mas, spas, sa­lons and re­tail busi­ness­es have suf­fered sig­nif­i­cant loss­es. Night­clubs were closed for the past 15 months, while some oth­ers suf­fered three pe­ri­ods of shut­down due to Gov­ern­ment-re­stric­tions.

While COVID-19 claimed over 1,000 deaths, Ru­mours Sports Bar in San Fer­nan­do was one of its busi­ness ca­su­al­ties, clos­ing af­ter 13 years.

“I had no choice. I had to close it be­cause the land­lords want­ed their rent, and I could not af­ford to pay. There was no cash flow, so I sold out all my stuff and used that mon­ey to cov­er my ar­rears,” own­er Marc Sitaram told Guardian Me­dia yes­ter­day.

Sitaram said this was the case with sev­er­al oth­er bar own­ers, who suf­fered the di­rect ef­fect of three clo­sures of this sec­tor. It is even hard­er for bar own­ers in Pa­lo Seco and San­ta Flo­ra, where over­all busi­ness ac­tiv­i­ty has de­clined since the clo­sure of Petrotrin in 2018.

Sherene Sanchez, the own­er of Stag­gerin Bar, said most res­i­dents worked at Petrotrin, and since its clo­sure, many strug­gled for work. Sanchez said that even when bars were open, the Gov­ern­ment-man­dat­ed take­away po­lice sig­nif­i­cant­ly af­fect­ed sales.

“My sales had dropped to $400 a day with that buy and go process. If your rent is $5,000 a month or you have work­ers and util­i­ties to pay, you were not mak­ing mon­ey,” Sanchez said. She said that while Carib Brew­ery as­sist­ed bar own­ers by re­fund­ing them for drinks, many bars had cold stock and oth­er items that would have ex­pired. Sanchez tried to di­ver­si­fy by open­ing a spa, but that too closed at the end of April.

Both Sanchez and Sitaram feel that with vac­ci­na­tions in­creas­ing, bars can op­er­ate safe­ly. Sanchez said that she un­der­stands the se­ri­ous­ness of COVID-19 but be­lieves that so­cial dis­tanc­ing, re­strict­ing pa­trons from drink­ing at the counter, of­fer­ing out­door seat­ing to­geth­er with oth­er pub­lic health mea­sures can al­low for a safe op­er­a­tion. Sitaram is un­sure how quick­ly the sec­tor can re­turn to prof­itabil­i­ty.

“A lot of peo­ple might be scep­ti­cal. The youths will come out, but the more ma­ture peo­ple may not with this virus still around.”

For Fa­reeza Man­bodh, she ex­pects slow busi­ness at her Zen Gar­den Spa, along Sut­ton Street, San Fer­nan­do, when this beau­ty sec­tor re­opens. Man­bodh said that many peo­ple lost jobs, and some may not spend on items that were not con­sid­ered es­sen­tial. Nonethe­less, she be­lieves the au­thor­i­ties over­looked spas and sa­loons’ abil­i­ty to op­er­ate safe­ly.

“Even be­fore COVID-19, I al­ways prac­tised safe­ty for my­self and clients. I sani­tise my­self and every­thing be­cause it was part of my train­ing. I even wore masks be­fore this virus,” Man­bodh said.

She said the past three months were tough for this sec­tor as bills keep com­ing, but no one could gen­er­ate an in­come.

“I am halfway vac­ci­nat­ed, and when ful­ly vac­ci­nat­ed, I will be a lit­tle safer to op­er­ate. I al­ready have my pro­to­cols in place. I op­er­ate by ap­point­ment, on­ly one per­son comes in at a time, I sani­tise from the wash­room through­out, and I wait 30 min­utes be­tween clients.”

Chelsea Ram­nar­ine Singh, di­rec­tor of Anand Low Price Group of Com­pa­nies (ALPG), which owns a chain of su­per­mar­kets, restau­rants, gyms and guest hous­es, says the con­tin­ued clo­sures are caus­ing suf­fer­ing in these busi­ness sec­tors.

