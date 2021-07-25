Closed business sector worried, but ready to reopen

Entornointeligente.com / [email protected]
While Government commits to reopening more sectors of the economy as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase, some business owners are unsure whether they can reopen and, if they do, sustain their businesses.
Gyms, bars, casinos, cinemas, spas, salons and retail businesses have suffered significant losses. Nightclubs were closed for the past 15 months, while some others suffered three periods of shutdown due to Government-restrictions.
While COVID-19 claimed over 1,000 deaths, Rumours Sports Bar in San Fernando was one of its business casualties, closing after 13 years.
“I had no choice. I had to close it because the landlords wanted their rent, and I could not afford to pay. There was no cash flow, so I sold out all my stuff and used that money to cover my arrears,” owner Marc Sitaram told Guardian Media yesterday.
Sitaram said this was the case with several other bar owners, who suffered the direct effect of three closures of this sector. It is even harder for bar owners in Palo Seco and Santa Flora, where overall business activity has declined since the closure of Petrotrin in 2018.
Sherene Sanchez, the owner of Staggerin Bar, said most residents worked at Petrotrin, and since its closure, many struggled for work. Sanchez said that even when bars were open, the Government-mandated takeaway police significantly affected sales.
“My sales had dropped to $400 a day with that buy and go process. If your rent is $5,000 a month or you have workers and utilities to pay, you were not making money,” Sanchez said. She said that while Carib Brewery assisted bar owners by refunding them for drinks, many bars had cold stock and other items that would have expired. Sanchez tried to diversify by opening a spa, but that too closed at the end of April.
Both Sanchez and Sitaram feel that with vaccinations increasing, bars can operate safely. Sanchez said that she understands the seriousness of COVID-19 but believes that social distancing, restricting patrons from drinking at the counter, offering outdoor seating together with other public health measures can allow for a safe operation. Sitaram is unsure how quickly the sector can return to profitability.
“A lot of people might be sceptical. The youths will come out, but the more mature people may not with this virus still around.”
For Fareeza Manbodh, she expects slow business at her Zen Garden Spa, along Sutton Street, San Fernando, when this beauty sector reopens. Manbodh said that many people lost jobs, and some may not spend on items that were not considered essential. Nonetheless, she believes the authorities overlooked spas and saloons’ ability to operate safely.
“Even before COVID-19, I always practised safety for myself and clients. I sanitise myself and everything because it was part of my training. I even wore masks before this virus,” Manbodh said.
She said the past three months were tough for this sector as bills keep coming, but no one could generate an income.
“I am halfway vaccinated, and when fully vaccinated, I will be a little safer to operate. I already have my protocols in place. I operate by appointment, only one person comes in at a time, I sanitise from the washroom throughout, and I wait 30 minutes between clients.”
Chelsea Ramnarine Singh, director of Anand Low Price Group of Companies (ALPG), which owns a chain of supermarkets, restaurants, gyms and guest houses, says the continued closures are causing suffering in these business sectors.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian