Uzbekistan goes to polls with no real challenge to incumbent leader

Entornointeligente.com / Pro-reform President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who took power in late 2016, is expected to secure a second term. Polls are set to close at 8pm local time (1500 GMT) and preliminary results are due on Monday. (AFP) Uzbekistan votes in a presidential election in which incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev faces no genuine opposition and is almost certain to win a second term.

Mirziyoyev's predicted victory on Sunday will allow him to deepen his largely successful reform campaign and likely lead to Uzbekistan opening up further to foreign trade and investment – while retaining a highly centralised political system.

The 64-year-old leader has rebuilt the resource-rich country's ties with both Russia and the West which had become strained under his predecessor Islam Karimov, Uzbekistan's first post-independence president.

Mirziyoyev has also reined in the powerful security services and oversaw a release of a number of political prisoners who had ended up behind bars due to Karimov's zero-tolerance approach towards dissent.

Still, there are no real opposition parties in the mostly Muslim nation of 34 million and the four candidates running against Mirziyoyev have been nominated by parties that support the president.

Mirziyoyev has pledged to cut poverty through rapid economic growth and gradually decentralise decision-making by devolving some powers to district councils.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, voters are required to wear masks and observe social distancing at polling stations staffed with medical workers.

