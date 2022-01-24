WHO chief: World at ‘critical juncture’ in pandemic – latest updates

Entornointeligente.com / Covid-19 has infected more than 351M people and killed over 5.6M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments: WHO chief urged countries to work together to bring the acute phase of the pandemic to an end, saying that they now have all the tools available to do so. (Reuters) Monday, January 24, 2022

WHO chief says world at 'critical juncture' in Covid pandemic

The head of the World Health Organization has urged countries to work together to bring the acute phase of the pandemic to an end, saying that they now have all the tools available to do so.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is now entering its third year and we are at a critical juncture,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference alongside Germany's development minister Svenja Schulze. “We must work together to bring the acute phase of this pandemic to an end. We cannot let it continue to drag on, lurching between panic and neglect.”

German leaders confer on virus as omicron infections soar

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany's 16 state governors will confer to chart the country's way forward in the coronavirus pandemic, and are expected to prioritize the use of PCR tests for those most at risk as the omicron variant fuels a steep rise in infections.

Germany has seen a string of new infection records over the past two weeks as omicron kicks in.

The national disease control center said 840.3 new cases per 100,000 residents have been recorded over the past week, and 63,393 cases over the past 24 hours. The health minister has said he expect s the numbers to peak in mid-February.

On January 7, Scholz and the governors agreed to toughen requirements for entry to restaurants and bars, and decided to shorten quarantine and self-isolation periods.

China lifts Xi'an lockdown

One of China's longest coronavirus lockdowns ended with authorities announcing the lifting of most restrictions in the northern city of Xi'an.

The historic city's 13 million residents had been confined to their homes since December 22 after the discovery of a Covid-19 cluster that grew to more than 2,100 cases — China's largest outbreak in months.

With the Winter Olympics beginning next week, Chinese authorities have been scrambling to eradicate flare-ups in several major cities, most recently Beijing, where more than 40 cases have been recorded since mid-January.

Russia reports record daily cases

Russia reported a new record number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours as the Omicron variant of the virus spread across the country, the government coronavirus task force said.

Daily new cases jumped to 65,109, from 63,205 a day earlier. The task force also reported 655 deaths.

Brazil sees 135,080 new cases

Brazil recorded 135,080 new coronavirus cases and 296 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, as the Omicron variant rampaged across the country.

More than 24 million cases of the virus have been recorded since the virus arrived, with 623,097 total deaths, Health Ministry data showed.

Anti-vaxxer invoke Holocaust, Nuremberg Trials in Washington vaccine mandate rally

Waving signs denouncing President Joe Biden and calling for “freedom,” several thousand people have demonstrated in Washington DC against what some described as the “tyranny” of Covid-19 vaccine mandates in the United States.

Speaker after speaker – including notorious anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who compared vaccine mandates to the Holocaust –– took to the microphone in front of the white marble Lincoln Memorial to decry the rules.

Another speaker Del Matthew Bigtree invoked Nuremberg Trials of Nazi Germany to threaten doctors and media.

Like other Covid restrictions aimed at reining in a disease that has infected more than 70 million people in the United States, killed more than 865,000 and brought much of daily life around the globe to a stuttering halt for two years and counting, vaccine mandates have become a deeply polarising political issue.

The mRNA vaccines, given to millions of people around the world in the past year, have been proven safe and effective, as well as being hailed as potential gamechangers in modern medicine.

There were also many anti-Biden posters and a few flags bearing the name of his predecessor Donald Trump – under whom the vaccines were developed and who has taken credit for them.

Bangladesh reports more cases amid Omicron surge

Bangladesh has continued to register an increasing number of Covid-19 cases as nearly 11,000 new infections were reported.

The South Asian country of 165 million population registered 10,906 more coronavirus cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Bangladesh has so far recorded 1.69 million cases and over 28,200 fatalities, according to official data.

Rich countries' access to foreign nurses raises ethical concerns

The Omicron-fuelled wave of Covid-19 infections has led wealthy countries to intensify their recruitment of nurses from poorer parts of the world, worsening dire staffing shortages in overstretched workforces there, the International Council of Nurses said.

Sickness, burnout and staff departures amid surging Omicron cases have driven absentee rates to levels not yet seen during the two-year pandemic, said Howard Catton, CEO of the Geneva-based group that represents 27 million nurses and 130 national organisations.

To plug the gap, Western countries have responded by hiring army personnel as well as volunteers and retirees but many have also stepped up international recruitment as part of a trend that is worsening health inequity, he continued.

Israel says fourth shot raises illness resistance

A fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine given to people over 60 in Israel made them three times more resistant to serious illness than thrice-vaccinated people in the same age group, Israel's Health Ministry has said.

The ministry also said the fourth dose, or second booster, doubled resistance against infection compared with those in the age group who received only three shots of the vaccine. Israel began offering a fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine to people over 60 earlier this month.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

