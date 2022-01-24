Change in protocols to facilitate entry of us travellers

Entornointeligente.com / The Ministry of Tourism International Transport and Maritime Initiatives announced new measures for COVID-19 pre-arrival entry protocols for travellers originating in the US to Dominica with immediate effect.

In addition to the existing pre-arrival entry protocols for Dominica, all fully vaccinated travellers from the USA ONLY can now upload a pre-arrival negative Rapid Antigen Test result from swab taken 48 hours prior to expected arrival time into Dominica (not less than 24 hours). The Rapid Antigen Test results must be from an accredited/certified facility. Therefore, no Rapid Antigen Home Test or self-administered test results will be accepted.

Travellers must also be mindful that the current pre-arrival entry protocols for unvaccinated travellers remain the same.

Meanwhile, The Ministry of Tourism and the Dominica Air and Sea Ports Authority are pleased to announce that the Executive Lounge at the Douglas-Charles Airport is now open, and travelers can now await their flight in comfort and style and enjoy the complimentary benefits that comes with it. The lounge opens daily from 6:00am to 8:00pm. Some of the services provided at the Executive Lounge are Lounge Seating, Complimentary Wi-Fl, Newspaper/Magazines, Tourism Information & Bookings, Flight Monitors, Complimentary Snacks, Private Rest Rooms, Personalized Meet & Greet, Baggage Assistance, Assisted Immigration & Customs, Taxi Arrangement. To book the lounge experience travellers can call: 1 767 616-9086 or visit the website at www.DominicaExecLounge.com. The Executive Lounge packages and pricing comprise of three categories: Concierge, Basic and A La Carte for both arriving and departing adults and children. In the interim departing travellers can walk in directly to the Executive Lounge to book its use.

