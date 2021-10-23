More fire­—UNC motion on Speaker

Entornointeligente.com / If regional neighbours are feeling the effects of T&T’s crime operators, other local events have also been of interest regionally.
The death of Jamaat Al-Muslimeen leader Yasin Abu Bakr made Jamaica’s Gleaner while its Observer reported the defeat of the UNC’s motion seeking to impeach President Paula-Mae Weekes.
After Bakr’s warning to Government last month to change, whatever the leader of the failed 1990 coup attempt might have thought of Thursday’s tumultuous Parliament sitting, he’s taken with him Beyond.
Despite the UNC having their day on the motion to investigate the President, detractors would disagree they lacked full say, given UNC members’ decibel levels amid sudden audio dips.
Parliament’s Standing Order doesn’t mention microphones, it was confirmed. But Order 54, to which the T&T Guardian was directed, pertains to MPs being silent during proceedings, having decorum and conducting themselves “in fit and proper manner.”
On Thursday, the wave of UNC queries and protests to House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George would have been expected and Annisette-George, in steely mode, had soldiered on — which only provoked more Opposition reaction.
On Wednesday, the Opposition received had word from Parliament that Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s call for the Speaker to recuse herself due to bias, would have been “comprehensively” addressed and other issues she raised were rejected.
Whatever action plan arranged in response to that would also have had to strengthen the UNC’s profile in the face of a motion which the Opposition knew wouldn’t have survived given voting numbers.
It was the UNC’s first time reaching this far with such a matter. In 2009, former MP Hamza Rafeeq filed a similar motion against then-President George Maxwell Richards. This concerned the appointment of five people to the Integrity Commission who all resigned less than ten days after appointment.
Rafeeq says he read the motion in Parliament, then-Speaker Barendra Sinanan said he’d rule whether it would be accepted and two weeks later, Rafeeq was informed the grounds were insufficient for debate.
“My motion didn’t have a word limit as I believe applies now,” Rafeeq added.
On Thursday, the Opposition’s ferocious display – akin to PNM platform energy – amply showcased UNC’s ability. For Parliament, however, the overkill was a negative and this was particularly so alongside a suspiciously sedate PNM.
If the event drew the UNC out, the Opposition believes it also served a purpose. After Persad-Bissessar’s hint of a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister, a similar motion on the Speaker’s ahead.
UNC’s Rudy Indarsingh filed a no-confidence motion against the Speaker in July based on her handling of proceedings. It was re-filed in September and will be debated on a Private Members (Opposition) day upcoming when UNC decides.
“It’s even more important given Thursday’s events,” Indarsingh says.
With UNC’s increasing heat on the President, Police Service Commission and PM, Government had rallied defences with recent public outreach.
But among unanswered questions is what exactly prompted Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s loss of confidence in former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and what the PSC did with his letter, considering this year’s selection process.
The new PSC, whose tasks include the selection of a new commissioner, will have several reports to consider. The T&T Police Service’s Firearms Audit report and the intelligence brief on Firearms Users Licences and other issues by the National Security Council’s mandated team are in hand.
Fact-finding on similar issues by retired justice Stanley John – whom the former PSC engaged – is incomplete, it’s confirmed. The Police Complaints Authority’s probe of FULs/TTPS matters is also ongoing.
Another unknown quantity – considering Rowley’s remark – is Griffith’s position ahead: with the current merit list, a new one, or in a new direction.
How Thursday’s UNC “performance” balances with Rowley’s labelling them “imps, pimps, chimps” (and “shrimps”) remains ahead following his overseas trip.
Hopefully, with beach reopening news. Because everybody needs to cool down.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian