More fire­—UNC motion on Speaker

If re­gion­al neigh­bours are feel­ing the ef­fects of T&T's crime op­er­a­tors, oth­er lo­cal events have al­so been of in­ter­est re­gion­al­ly.

The death of Ja­maat Al-Mus­limeen leader Yasin Abu Bakr made Ja­maica’s Glean­er while its Ob­serv­er re­port­ed the de­feat of the UNC’s mo­tion seek­ing to im­peach Pres­i­dent Paula-Mae Weekes.

Af­ter Bakr’s warn­ing to Gov­ern­ment last month to change, what­ev­er the leader of the failed 1990 coup at­tempt might have thought of Thurs­day’s tu­mul­tuous Par­lia­ment sit­ting, he’s tak­en with him Be­yond.

De­spite the UNC hav­ing their day on the mo­tion to in­ves­ti­gate the Pres­i­dent, de­trac­tors would dis­agree they lacked full say, giv­en UNC mem­bers’ deci­bel lev­els amid sud­den au­dio dips.

Par­lia­ment’s Stand­ing Or­der doesn’t men­tion mi­cro­phones, it was con­firmed. But Or­der 54, to which the T&T Guardian was di­rect­ed, per­tains to MPs be­ing silent dur­ing pro­ceed­ings, hav­ing deco­rum and con­duct­ing them­selves “in fit and prop­er man­ner.”

On Thurs­day, the wave of UNC queries and protests to House Speak­er Bridgid An­nisette-George would have been ex­pect­ed and An­nisette-George, in steely mode, had sol­diered on — which on­ly pro­voked more Op­po­si­tion re­ac­tion.

On Wednes­day, the Op­po­si­tion re­ceived had word from Par­lia­ment that Op­po­si­tion leader Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar’s call for the Speak­er to re­cuse her­self due to bias, would have been “com­pre­hen­sive­ly” ad­dressed and oth­er is­sues she raised were re­ject­ed.

What­ev­er ac­tion plan arranged in re­sponse to that would al­so have had to strength­en the UNC’s pro­file in the face of a mo­tion which the Op­po­si­tion knew wouldn’t have sur­vived giv­en vot­ing num­bers.

It was the UNC’s first time reach­ing this far with such a mat­ter. In 2009, for­mer MP Hamza Rafeeq filed a sim­i­lar mo­tion against then-Pres­i­dent George Maxwell Richards. This con­cerned the ap­point­ment of five peo­ple to the In­tegri­ty Com­mis­sion who all re­signed less than ten days af­ter ap­point­ment.

Rafeeq says he read the mo­tion in Par­lia­ment, then-Speak­er Baren­dra Sinanan said he’d rule whether it would be ac­cept­ed and two weeks lat­er, Rafeeq was in­formed the grounds were in­suf­fi­cient for de­bate.

“My mo­tion didn’t have a word lim­it as I be­lieve ap­plies now,” Rafeeq added.

On Thurs­day, the Op­po­si­tion’s fe­ro­cious dis­play – akin to PNM plat­form en­er­gy – am­ply show­cased UNC’s abil­i­ty. For Par­lia­ment, how­ev­er, the overkill was a neg­a­tive and this was par­tic­u­lar­ly so along­side a sus­pi­cious­ly se­date PNM.

If the event drew the UNC out, the Op­po­si­tion be­lieves it al­so served a pur­pose. Af­ter Per­sad-Bisses­sar’s hint of a no-con­fi­dence mo­tion against the Prime Min­is­ter, a sim­i­lar mo­tion on the Speak­er’s ahead.

UNC’s Rudy In­dars­ingh filed a no-con­fi­dence mo­tion against the Speak­er in Ju­ly based on her han­dling of pro­ceed­ings. It was re-filed in Sep­tem­ber and will be de­bat­ed on a Pri­vate Mem­bers (Op­po­si­tion) day up­com­ing when UNC de­cides.

“It’s even more im­por­tant giv­en Thurs­day’s events,” In­dars­ingh says.

With UNC’s in­creas­ing heat on the Pres­i­dent, Po­lice Ser­vice Com­mis­sion and PM, Gov­ern­ment had ral­lied de­fences with re­cent pub­lic out­reach.

But among unan­swered ques­tions is what ex­act­ly prompt­ed Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley’s loss of con­fi­dence in for­mer Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Gary Grif­fith and what the PSC did with his let­ter, con­sid­er­ing this year’s se­lec­tion process.

The new PSC, whose tasks in­clude the se­lec­tion of a new com­mis­sion­er, will have sev­er­al re­ports to con­sid­er. The T&T Po­lice Ser­vice’s Firearms Au­dit re­port and the in­tel­li­gence brief on Firearms Users Li­cences and oth­er is­sues by the Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Coun­cil’s man­dat­ed team are in hand.

Fact-find­ing on sim­i­lar is­sues by re­tired jus­tice Stan­ley John – whom the for­mer PSC en­gaged – is in­com­plete, it’s con­firmed. The Po­lice Com­plaints Au­thor­i­ty’s probe of FULs/TTPS mat­ters is al­so on­go­ing.

An­oth­er un­known quan­ti­ty – con­sid­er­ing Row­ley’s re­mark – is Grif­fith’s po­si­tion ahead: with the cur­rent mer­it list, a new one, or in a new di­rec­tion.

How Thurs­day’s UNC “per­for­mance” bal­ances with Row­ley’s la­belling them “imps, pimps, chimps” (and “shrimps”) re­mains ahead fol­low­ing his over­seas trip.

Hope­ful­ly, with beach re­open­ing news. Be­cause every­body needs to cool down.

