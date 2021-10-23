Guardian Group sponsors School Entrepreneurship Competition

Entornointeligente.com / For the fourth year, Guardian Group has sponsored of the National Secondary School Entrepreneurship Competition (NSSEC) which was launched on October 7, 2021 and will run until November 29, 2021.
The competition involves students from 75 schools throughout T&T, pushes students to make challenging and complex decisions, encouraging them to adopt critical and a strategic-thinking mindsets.
In a statement Guardian Group said NSSEC provides practical entrepreneurial training to secondary school students through gamification, simulating real-world situations and giving students the hands-on opportunity to experience being actual entrepreneurs.
The competition is executed using the innovative market solutions’ marketplace live simulation software. Since its inception in 2017, over 2,500 secondary students from across the country, have participated in the competition thus far.
Head-Group Branding and Communications, Ayesha Boucaud-Claxton said collective prosperity is accomplished when young leaders are equipped with the tools needed for wealth generation.
“The NSSEC programme provides this opportunity not just on an individual level but also a network of young business innovators who will no doubt create economic wealth in the future and inevitably live easy,” she added.
This year’s competition will be held virtually and both the first round and finals of the competition will be broadcast on CNC3.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian