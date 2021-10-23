Guardian Group sponsors School Entrepreneurship Competition

Entornointeligente.com / For the fourth year, Guardian Group has spon­sored of the Na­tion­al Sec­ondary School En­tre­pre­neur­ship Com­pe­ti­tion (NSSEC) which was launched on Oc­to­ber 7, 2021 and will run un­til No­vem­ber 29, 2021.

The com­pe­ti­tion in­volves stu­dents from 75 schools through­out T&T, push­es stu­dents to make chal­leng­ing and com­plex de­ci­sions, en­cour­ag­ing them to adopt crit­i­cal and a strate­gic-think­ing mind­sets.

In a state­ment Guardian Group said NSSEC pro­vides prac­ti­cal en­tre­pre­neur­ial train­ing to sec­ondary school stu­dents through gam­i­fi­ca­tion, sim­u­lat­ing re­al-world sit­u­a­tions and giv­ing stu­dents the hands-on op­por­tu­ni­ty to ex­pe­ri­ence be­ing ac­tu­al en­tre­pre­neurs.

The com­pe­ti­tion is ex­e­cut­ed us­ing the in­no­v­a­tive mar­ket so­lu­tions’ mar­ket­place live sim­u­la­tion soft­ware. Since its in­cep­tion in 2017, over 2,500 sec­ondary stu­dents from across the coun­try, have par­tic­i­pat­ed in the com­pe­ti­tion thus far.

Head-Group Brand­ing and Com­mu­ni­ca­tions, Ayesha Bou­caud-Clax­ton said col­lec­tive pros­per­i­ty is ac­com­plished when young lead­ers are equipped with the tools need­ed for wealth gen­er­a­tion.

“The NSSEC pro­gramme pro­vides this op­por­tu­ni­ty not just on an in­di­vid­ual lev­el but al­so a net­work of young busi­ness in­no­va­tors who will no doubt cre­ate eco­nom­ic wealth in the fu­ture and in­evitably live easy,” she added.

This year’s com­pe­ti­tion will be held vir­tu­al­ly and both the first round and fi­nals of the com­pe­ti­tion will be broad­cast on CNC3.

