Government of Dominica distributes learning devices to primary school students

The Government of Dominica is providing learning devices to primary school students on the island to facilitate their full participation in online learning from home which has been reintroduced following the recent Covid-19 surge.

Students of the Grand Bay and Tete Morne primary schools were the first to be presented with these devices at a special ceremony on Friday. 55 devices were distributed to students of the Tete Morne Primary School and 122, to the students of the Grand Bay Primary School.

“What this means is come Monday, every one of you will now be able to fully participate in the online learning platform,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said while addressing the ceremony.

Staff of the National Telecommunication Regulatory Commission] (NTRC) were present at the event to assist in registering parents and students for a special offer which will provide internet connection to individual homes for just $10 a month.

According to Prime Minister Skerrit, believes that with access to the internet and the devices, and with a committed principal and staff, “I believe we have all of the elements for our children to follow-up the online learning and also to do well.”

He told parents that their role is important in the education of their children and they can help their children by engaging in very simple acts.

“You may not know anything about the tablet, as a matter of fact some of you will maybe confuse the tablet, but you can help your children by sitting next to them while they have classes, asking the teachers about the school and asking your children to teach you how to use the tablet,” he advised.

The prime minister thanked the teachers and principals for their service.

Principal of the Grand Bay Primary School, Evans James assured the public that these devices will be used to enhance the quality of education that students receive.

“The enthusiasm displayed by the recipients will definitely be matched and even surpassed by our teachers and parents as we work together for the betterment of our beloved community,” he said.

The distribution of more learning devices continued today, October 23, at the Roseau Primary School, the Goodwill Primary School and the Salybia Primary School.

