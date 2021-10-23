East POS Devt Co resumes face-to-face social and economic programmes

Entornointeligente.com / Per­sons served by the so­cial pro­grammes pro­vid­ed by the East Port of Spain De­vel­op­ment Com­pa­ny (EPOS) are once more able to ac­cess them in-per­son, fol­low­ing the restart­ing of very pop­u­lar “Cook­ing with Con­fi­dence” pro­gramme on Oc­to­ber 11th at Bi­en­venido Cater­ers, East­ern Main Road, Laven­tille.

The East Port of Spain De­vel­op­ment Com­pa­ny Lim­it­ed (EPOS) says all COVID-19 health and safe­ty pro­to­cols are be­ing ad­hered to, as re­ac­ti­vates its in-de­mand So­cial and Eco­nom­ic pro­grammes.

“Cook­ing with Con­fi­dence” is the first of the EPOS’ pro­grammes restart­ed dur­ing the pan­dem­ic.

“The pro­grammes pro­vide par­tic­i­pants with the knowl­edge, skills, and tools to cre­ate meals at a pro­fes­sion­al stan­dard for busi­ness and/or home, with ad­di­tion­al train­ing in busi­ness man­age­ment,” a re­lease from EPOS ex­plained.

Pri­or to the start of the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic, pre­vi­ous co­horts of the pro­gramme were held at Chi­napoo Com­mu­ni­ty Cen­tre, Mor­vant; Trinidad and To­ba­go Ho­tel and Tourism In­sti­tute, Ch­agu­ra­mas; and Laven­tille Youth Fa­cil­i­ty, Laven­tille.

EPOS’ so­cial and eco­nom­ic pro­grammes are de­signed to in­tro­duce and/or up­skill res­i­dents of East Port of Spain to the world of en­tre­pre­neur­ship and eco­nom­ic sus­tain­abil­i­ty, through spe­cial­ly de­signed train­ing in sev­er­al vo­ca­tion­al and tech­ni­cal skills.

EPOS says as the pro­grammes con­tin­ue to un­fold, a hy­brid ap­proach is be­ing de­signed to fa­cil­i­tate wider and eas­i­er par­tic­i­pa­tion for the res­i­dents of East Port of Spain.

