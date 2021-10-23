East POS Devt Co resumes face-to-face social and economic programmes

Entornointeligente.com / Persons served by the social programmes provided by the East Port of Spain Development Company (EPOS) are once more able to access them in-person, following the restarting of very popular “Cooking with Confidence” programme on October 11th at Bienvenido Caterers, Eastern Main Road, Laventille.
The East Port of Spain Development Company Limited (EPOS) says all COVID-19 health and safety protocols are being adhered to, as reactivates its in-demand Social and Economic programmes.
“Cooking with Confidence” is the first of the EPOS’ programmes restarted during the pandemic.
“The programmes provide participants with the knowledge, skills, and tools to create meals at a professional standard for business and/or home, with additional training in business management,” a release from EPOS explained.
Prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, previous cohorts of the programme were held at Chinapoo Community Centre, Morvant; Trinidad and Tobago Hotel and Tourism Institute, Chaguramas; and Laventille Youth Facility, Laventille.
EPOS’ social and economic programmes are designed to introduce and/or upskill residents of East Port of Spain to the world of entrepreneurship and economic sustainability, through specially designed training in several vocational and technical skills.
EPOS says as the programmes continue to unfold, a hybrid approach is being designed to facilitate wider and easier participation for the residents of East Port of Spain.
