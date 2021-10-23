Dance for a new age

Entornointeligente.com / With a strong lineup of performances from T&T and across the globe, the COCO Dance Festival is on and online. The 2021 incarnation, from October 30 to 31, will feature the work of major international choreographers such as Reggie Wilson and Rena Butler, both from the US, as well as T&T contemporary visual artist Akuzuru, who has an international reputation for her site-specific performances. Also on the list of guests is Amir Denzel Hall, a young artist also from T&T, who will present a multidisciplinary work.
Rena Butler, a recipient of the prestigious Princess Grace Award for Choreography, has presented work around the world, including at The New Orleans Museum of Modern Art and CHTV Stories in Switzerland. Reggie Wilson has performed and conducted workshops and community projects throughout Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Caribbean. His choreography is heavily influenced by the spiritual traditions of the African diaspora, blending the ritual style movement with contemporary dance.
