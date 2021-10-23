Dance for a new age

Entornointeligente.com / With a strong line­up of per­for­mances from T&T and across the globe, the CO­CO Dance Fes­ti­val is on and on­line. The 2021 in­car­na­tion, from Oc­to­ber 30 to 31, will fea­ture the work of ma­jor in­ter­na­tion­al chore­o­g­ra­phers such as Reg­gie Wil­son and Re­na But­ler, both from the US, as well as T&T con­tem­po­rary vi­su­al artist Akuzu­ru, who has an in­ter­na­tion­al rep­u­ta­tion for her site-spe­cif­ic per­for­mances. Al­so on the list of guests is Amir Den­zel Hall, a young artist al­so from T&T, who will present a mul­ti­dis­ci­pli­nary work.

Re­na But­ler, a re­cip­i­ent of the pres­ti­gious Princess Grace Award for Chore­og­ra­phy, has pre­sent­ed work around the world, in­clud­ing at The New Or­leans Mu­se­um of Mod­ern Art and CHTV Sto­ries in Switzer­land. Reg­gie Wil­son has per­formed and con­duct­ed work­shops and com­mu­ni­ty projects through­out Africa, Eu­rope, the Amer­i­c­as, and the Caribbean. His chore­og­ra­phy is heav­i­ly in­flu­enced by the spir­i­tu­al tra­di­tions of the African di­as­po­ra, blend­ing the rit­u­al style move­ment with con­tem­po­rary dance.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com