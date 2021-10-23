Cops nab teen suspect soon after robbery

Entornointeligente.com / The quick ac­tion of West­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force (WDTF) of­fi­cers on mo­bile pa­trol led to the ar­rest of a Diego Mar­tin teen not long af­ter he com­mit­ted a rob­bery on Tues­day 19th Oc­to­ber 2021.

Po­lice con­firm that in­ves­ti­ga­tions in­to the in­ci­dent in­volv­ing a cell phone be­ing snatched from a woman on St Lu­cien Road re­sult­ed in the 16-year-old sus­pect be­ing charged with rob­bery, yes­ter­day, Fri­day 22nd Oc­to­ber 2021.

He ap­peared in Ju­ve­nile Court the same day.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports, at around 11 am on Tues­day 19th Oc­to­ber, a woman ex­it­ed the com­pound of a sec­ondary school in Diego Mar­tin. While walk­ing along St. Lu­cien Road and talk­ing on her Sam­sung A70 cell phone val­ued at $2,500, she al­leged­ly felt some­one grab her left hand and try to take the phone away from her. She al­leged­ly strug­gled with the as­sailant who even­tu­al­ly pulled the phone from her hand and ran off.

A re­port was made to PCs Hollingsworth, Tay­lor, and My­ers of the West­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force, who were on mo­bile pa­trol in the area at the time.

They con­tin­ued pa­trolling and pro­ceed­ed to An­drew Trace, Diego Mar­tin, where they saw a young man al­leged­ly fit­ting the de­scrip­tion giv­en by the vic­tim. The of­fi­cers ap­proached and cau­tioned the teen, who then al­leged­ly hand­ed over the vic­tim’s cell phone to the of­fi­cers.

He was ar­rest­ed and tak­en to the West End Crim­i­nal In­ves­ti­ga­tions De­part­ment (CID). He sub­se­quent­ly was charged by WPC Patrick on Fri­day 22nd Oc­to­ber 2021.

The in­ves­ti­ga­tion was led by In­sp Grant, su­per­vised by Ag Sgt Bris­bane, and con­duct­ed by Ag Cpl Hug­gins and WPC Patrick.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com