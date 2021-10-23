Anand Low Price creates more jobs with third new supermarket

Entornointeligente.com / sascha.wil[email protected]
With much excitement and fanfare, the Anand Low Price Group opened a new supermarket at Charlie King Junction in Fyzabad yesterday. It’s the third outlet to be opened by the group since the pandemic hit Trinidad and Tobago.
Director Chelsea Ramnarine Singh said they viewed the pandemic as an opportunity to grow business and provide jobs.
She said, “We think this is a great business opportunity during this time. People are mainly buying their basic necessities such as food and instead of shutting down, we think it is best to start opening businesses to provide for the people. We did not lay off any workers. Instead, we hired more due to the increased demands for goods in the supermarket.”
