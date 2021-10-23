Anand Low Price creates more jobs with third new supermarket

With much ex­cite­ment and fan­fare, the Anand Low Price Group opened a new su­per­mar­ket at Char­lie King Junc­tion in Fyz­abad yes­ter­day. It’s the third out­let to be opened by the group since the pan­dem­ic hit Trinidad and To­ba­go.

Di­rec­tor Chelsea Ram­nar­ine Singh said they viewed the pan­dem­ic as an op­por­tu­ni­ty to grow busi­ness and pro­vide jobs.

She said, “We think this is a great busi­ness op­por­tu­ni­ty dur­ing this time. Peo­ple are main­ly buy­ing their ba­sic ne­ces­si­ties such as food and in­stead of shut­ting down, we think it is best to start open­ing busi­ness­es to pro­vide for the peo­ple. We did not lay off any work­ers. In­stead, we hired more due to the in­creased de­mands for goods in the su­per­mar­ket.”

