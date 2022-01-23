EOJ says electors may request multiple letters of identity at once

Entornointeligente.com / The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is reminding persons that they can request multiple-use letters of identity or several letters of identity at once.

The letters may be used as identification to conduct business until the holder’s voter identification card is ready.

There have been reports of crowds at the EOJ’s head office in Kingston as persons rush to get their letters since their ID cards have expired.

Requests for letters of identity at the EOJ’s head office at 43 Duke Street, Kingston, are now being processed as a next-day service and in two to three business days at constituency offices.

“We have made the letter ‘open’ so it can be for multiple uses and the current letters that we are issuing is valid until the end of February,” said Public Education Officer at the EOJ, Daynia Harper.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com