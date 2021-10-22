Inflation heat rises as summer fades

Entornointeligente.com / A mid the recovery of some jobs as the economy rebounds, consumer prices have been rising steadily, the most rapid pace so far occurring at the end of summer, which has served to push the headline inflation rate far beyond the target that Jamaica’s central bank is mandated to maintain.

In September, the Statistical Institute of Jamaica measured monthly inflation at 2.3 per cent, which pushed annual inflation to a seven-year high at 8.2 per cent.

The Bank of Jamaica already raised interest rates by a percentage point to 1.5 per cent on September 30, shifting off its record-low rate when the most recent annual inflation data was tracking at 6.1 per cen – then only 10 basis points outside the Bank of Jamaica’s 4 to 6 per cent inflation target range.

Now, consumer prices are 2.2 percentage points, or 220 basis points, outside the range, suggesting that the further rate hikes are possible if inflation isn’t tempered by the next meeting of the BOJ Monetary Policy Committee in December.

The statistical agency, which collects and measures economic, trade and population data, was not inclined to speculate on where consumer prices would trend

