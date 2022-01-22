PM cancels her wedding as N Zealand tightens measures – latest updates

Entornointeligente.com / Covid-19 has infected more than 349M people and killed over 5.6M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments: New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight on Sunday. (AP) PM cancels her wedding as New Zealand tightens measures

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has cancelled her wedding as the nation imposes new restrictions to slow the community spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, she told reporters.

New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight on Sunday after a cluster of nine cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant showed community transmission from the North to South islands after a wedding.

A family travelled by plane from the North Island capital of Auckland to a wedding in the South Island attended by 100 people. The family and a flight attendant tested positive.

US food banks scrambling for volunteers

Food banks across the country are experiencing a critical shortage of volunteers as the Omicron variant frightens people away from their usual shifts, and companies and schools that regularly supply large groups of volunteers are canceling their participation over virus fears.

The end result in many cases has been a serious increase in spending by the food banks at a time when they are already dealing with higher food costs due to inflation and supply chain issues.

Europeans protest against vaccine passports

Thousands of people gathered in European capitals Saturday to protest vaccine passports and other requirements governments have imposed in hopes of ending the coronavirus pandemic.

Demonstrations took place in Athens, Helsinki, London, Paris and Stockholm.

No major incidents or clashes were reported.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com