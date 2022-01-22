JBSF Disappointed Over Physio’s Non-accreditation For Winter Olympics

Entornointeligente.com / The Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (JBSF), its athletes and coaching staff are expressing disappointment that their physiotherapist Dr Jo Brown, who played an integral role in qualifying for the next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, has not been accredited by the Jamaica Olympic Association.

When contacted, Chef De Mission Fitz Mitchell told Radio Jamaica Sports that as far as he knew, the accreditation process closed in October and Dr Brown was not on the list and recommended that our sports desk speak with the JOA president Christopher Samuda.

Calls to both Samuda and Secretary General Ryan Foster went straight to voicemail, while Foster did not respond to questions sent via whatsapp up to sports time.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

