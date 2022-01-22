Chang Rates Himself Favourably As National Security Minister

Entornointeligente.com / Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang has given himself a fair grade for his management of the portfolio so far, which he describes as a tough task. Violent crimes are continuing unabated in 2022 and there have been calls for his resignation. Dr Chang conceded to Radio Jamaica News that he was not satisfied with aspects of his tenure and that he takes responsibility for the weaknesses. However, he contends that, while he understands the frustration of Jamaicans, removing him or Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson, will not solve the crime problem. Accordingly, he’s vowing to press on with the full backing of the government. Prime Minister Andrew Holness recently defended his decision to keep Dr Chang as National Security Minister, saying he had full confidence in him. For ther first 15 days of the year there were 72 murders, a 24 per cent increase over the 58 committed during the corresponding period last year, according to official police statistics, and in the last two days there have been 20 killings. The initial Jamaica Constabulary Force report on murders for 2021 placed the figure at 1,463, up significantly from the 1,323 recorded the year before. SOE Discussion In light of the growing sense of unease in the face of the spike in murders, Dr Chang confirmed that discussions are taking place involving various stakeholders on how to implement further States of Emergency. He said the objective is to secure that the backing of the parliamentary opposition for a return to the use of this mechanism. That process, he said, will involve a re-examination of all the relevant laws and regulations, which might be matters of concern in relation to the conduct of a State of Emergency. That process is “a little bit legally tedious,” he conceded, but stressed the government’s willingness to consult with all relevant stakeholders on “any issue that can bring about some cauterization of the deaths of Jamaican citizens by criminal hands.”

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com