22 new COVID cases

The fol­low­ing is a press re­lease from the Min­istry of Health:

As of the af­ter­noon of Tues­day 29th Sep­tem­ber, 2020 the Min­istry re­ports the fol­low­ing:

Num­ber of sam­ples sub­mit­ted to the Caribbean Pub­lic Health Agency (CARPHA), the UWI and oth­er lo­cal sites for test­ing for COVID-19 30,938

Num­ber of sam­ples which have test­ed pos­i­tive at pub­lic and pri­vate fa­cil­i­ties in Trinidad and To­ba­go 4,463

To­tal num­ber of ac­tive cas­es 1,935

Num­ber of deaths 74

Num­ber of per­sons dis­charged from pub­lic health fa­cil­i­ties 1,036

Num­ber of re­cov­ered com­mu­ni­ty cas­es 1,418

The Min­istry of Health pro­vides the fol­low­ing up­date:

22 ad­di­tion­al per­sons have test­ed pos­i­tive for COVID-19.

