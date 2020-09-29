22 new COVID cases

The following is a press release from the Ministry of Health:
As of the afternoon of Tuesday 29th September, 2020 the Ministry reports the following:
Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the UWI and other local sites for testing for COVID-19 30,938
Number of samples which have tested positive at public and private facilities in Trinidad and Tobago 4,463
Total number of active cases 1,935
Number of deaths 74
Number of persons discharged from public health facilities 1,036
Number of recovered community cases 1,418
The Ministry of Health provides the following update:
22 additional persons have tested positive for COVID-19.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian