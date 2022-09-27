$210M COVID bonus for 20,000 healthcare workers, but nurses want more

[email protected]rdian.co.tt
T&T Registered Nurses’ Association president Idi Stuart believes clinical staff should receive a bigger chunk of the ex gratia payments being made to healthcare workers in the coming fiscal year.
Yesterday, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert acted on the Prime Minister’s promise to provide a financial payment to healthcare workers for their work through the COVID-19 pandemic.
During his Budget presentation, Imbert announced that $210 million will be set aside to make ex gratia payments to over 20,000 healthcare workers.
«It is a fitting tribute to their exemplary and heroic performance that I have acted on the instructions of the Prime Minister…to allocate the sum of $210 million in the estimates of expenditure for fiscal 2023 as a special payment to be distributed to health workers in Trinidad and Tobago. This will involve ex gratia payments to over 20,000 health workers,» he said.
According to Stuart, the association was grateful the Government recognised their contributions and is eager to get further details on how the money will be distributed. In lieu of this, he has some suggestions. For one, he believes the payments should come as soon as possible.
«We hope that that disbursement is met as soon as possible. With all the increases we are hearing in the Budget, including gas prices, you could understand the apprehension of all citizens-nursing persons included- that every cent that one could eke out during this period would be definitely welcomed, so it’s a good move,» he said.
He said this will also help to soothe the blow dealt to the profession on Republic Day, when no active nursing practitioner received a national award.
Furthermore, he said they believe healthcare workers who were physically required to work during the pandemic should receive a bigger chunk of the payment.
«We were actually there, unlike other sectors within the health sector. A lot of administrative staff, they had the ability to work from home, so they weren’t impacted as much as the clinical staff and even amongst the clinical staff, nursing staff were there 24/7 with the patients,» he said.
This is why he believes nursing personnel in particular should get more.
If distributed evenly among them, each worker could receive up to $10,500. He suggested that the payments at least mirror the workers’ salaries.
The health sector was allocated $6.892 billion in the Budget.
