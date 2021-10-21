Golden Joystick Awards 2021: fecha, dónde ver, nominados y cómo votar por tu juego favorito

Entornointeligente.com / Ya queda poco para que culmine el 2021. A lo largo de este año hemos recibido varios lanzamientos importantes para las consolas de PlayStation , Xbox , Nintendo y PC, los cuales han sido nominados a los Golden Joystick Awards , ceremonia de premiación que se realizará en el mes de noviembre.

Este año se llevará a cabo la edición 39 de los Golden Joystick Awards , evento que ya inició el proceso de votación para elegir cuál será el juego del año en las principales consolas, así como revelar cuáles son los lanzamientos más esperados para estas plataformas.

PUEDES VER ¿Sabes cómo y dónde canjear diamantes y recompensas en Garena Free Fire? Códigos 2021 para hoy, 20 de octubre Golden Joystick Awards 2021: fecha Desde la página principal de la organización se menciona que los Golden Joystick Awards 2021 se celebrarán el próximo martes 23 de noviembre. La gala se realizará únicamente en formato digital y su transmisión será a través de las principales plataformas.

¿Cómo votar por tu juego favorito en los Golden Joystick Awards 2021? Para votar por el videojuego de tu preferencia tienes que ingresar a este enlace y hacer clic en start voting. No será necesario que te registres. Además, puedes elegir en cada una de las 19 categorías. No olvides presionar en el botón submit my votes al final o no contará.

Golden Joystick Awards 2021: categorías y videojuegos nominados Los organizadores de la ceremonia de premiación señalaron que se tomaron en cuenta aquellos videojuegos que salieron a la venta a partir del 20 de noviembre de 2020, el último día de la última edición. Entre los juegos nominados al GOTY están Resident Evil , Deathloop , Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart , Metroid Dread y más.

PUEDES VER God of War en Steam y Epic Games Store: fecha de lanzamiento, precio y requisitos para PC Mejor narrativa Life is Strange: True Colours Psychonauts 2 Wildermyth 12 Minutes Chicory: A Colorful Tale Tales of Arise. Mejor juego multijugador Deathloop It Takes Two Chivalry 2 Back 4 Blood Valheim Naraka: Bladepoint. Mejor diseño visual Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Psychonauts 2 The Artful Escape Little Nightmares 2 Hitman 3 Genesis Noir. PUEDES VER Dota 2: los nuevos fichajes de Thunder Predator para clasificar al próximo The International Mejor juego indie Death’s Door Chicory: A Colorful Tale Old World Wildermyth Bonfire Peaks Sable. Mejor estudio del año Io Interactive Arkane Housemarque Double Fine Capcom Draknek & Friends. Mejor expansión Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos Sims 4: Cottage Living Super Mario: Bowser’s Fury DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2. PUEDES VER Nintendo Switch: ¿qué videojuegos faltan por estrenar en la consola este 2021? Mobile game of the year Clap Hanz Golf Fantasian Overboard! Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Cozy Grove League of Legends: Wild Rift. Mejor audio Returnal Jett: The Far Shore Sable Little Nightmares 2 Resident Evil Village The Artful Escape Mejor actuación Jason Kelley – Colt Vahn, Deathloop Erika Mori – Alex Chen, LiS: True Colors Maggie Robertson – Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village Ozioma Akagha – Julianna Blake, Deathloop Jennifer Hale – Rivet, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Elijah Wood – Gristol y Nick the Post Guy, Pschonauts 2. Mejor comunidad Final Fantasy 14 No Man’s Sky Dreams Monster Hunter Rise Destiny 2 Magic: The Gathering Arena. PC game of the year Wildermyth Chivalry 2 Old World Hitman 3 Pathfinder The Forgotten City. PlayStation game of the year Returnal Deathloop Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Resident Evil: Village Death Stranding Director’s Cut Kena: Bridge Of Spirits. Nintendo game of the year New Pokemon Snap Neo: The World Ends with You Monster Hunter Rise Bravely Default 2 WarioWare: Get It Together Metroid Dread. Xbox game of the year Lost Judgment The Ascent Psychonauts 2 Microsoft Flight Simulator The Artful Escape 12 Minutes. Mejor hardware de videojuegos PS5 Xbox Series X Xbox Series S NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Nintendo Switch OLED WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD. Mejor juego en activo Apex Legends Call of Duty: Warzone Final Fantasy 14 Destiny 2 GTA Online Genshin Impact Fortnite Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Rocket League Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Juego más esperado God of War: Ragnarok Horizon Forbidden West Halo Infinite Marvel’s Midnight Suns GTA V: Enhanced Edition Skate 4 Elden Ring LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Pokemon Legends: Arceus Starfield Gotham Knights. Juego del año (GOTY) Deathloop Psychonauts 2 Resident Evil Village Ratchet and Clank Wildermyth Hitman 3 The Forgotten City It Takes Two Metroid Dread Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Video recomendado: Halo: The Master Chief Collection se podrá jugar gratis durante este fin de semana Boletines

