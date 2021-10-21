Deal or no deal? Malaysian PM Ismail's stability hinges on budget outcomes

Entornointeligente.com / KUALA LUMPUR – Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s inaugural budget on Oct 29 will be the first major test of whether his efforts to shake off the instability that plagued his predecessors have succeeded.

Several sources told The Straits Times that month-long consultations with Pakatan Harapan (PH) are still ongoing, as outlined in their historic confidence-and-supply agreement (CSA). However, it remains to be seen if Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz will incorporate enough of the main opposition pact’s demands to gain its promised support or abstention.

