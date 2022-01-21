Unrest Looms At Caymanas Park

Entornointeligente.com / Another unrest is looming at Caymanas Park as stakeholders are upset after promoters Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) decided not to grant a purse increase after six months of negotiation. They have instead proposed an appearance fee increase that should take effect on February 1. As a result, at a meeting at the park on Thursday, stakeholders agreed that action needs to be taken.

General Secretary of the United Racehorse Trainers Association of Jamaica (URTAJ) Lawrence Freemantle moved a motion that could affect next week Saturday’s programme, threatening to withhold nominations for next Tuesday.

President of the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association (TOBA), Howard Hamilton also called for jockeys to withdraw their services from this Saturday’s programme.

However, president of the Jamaica Grooms Association of Jamaica, Fabian White, who says he backs his colleagues, is appealing for cooler heads to prevail.

In a release on Thursday, SVREL said the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the respective associations representing all stakeholders across the industry in 2020 and has been guided by the tenets of that agreement since. The promoters added that the appearance fee will impact a wider cross-section of the horse racing industry and more horsemen will be able to earn from the increase and will not be limited to just a few trainers.

