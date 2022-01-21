Reggae Boyz Easily Beaten By Peru In Friendly International

Entornointeligente.com / Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz went down 3-0 to Peru in their friendly international in Lima on Thursday night. Luis Iberico in the 48th minute, Alex Valera in the 66th and Yoshimar Yotun in the 82 nd , were the scorers for Peruvians who notched their fourth win over the Jamaicans, all in friendly internationals. Both teams were using the fixture to prepare for upcoming World Cup qualifiers in CONMEBOL and CONCACAF respectively. The Jamaicans will next face Mexico in their World Cup qualifying match at the National Stadium on January 27 before playing away to Panama on the 30th.

