2023 World Indoor Championships Postponed

World Athletics has announced that the Indoor Championships, scheduled to be held in Nanjing, China from March 17-19 next year, has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic conditions in China. China reported 2,057 new Covid-19 cases for August 31, according to the National Health Commission on Thursday. Nanjing was initially selected to host the 2020 World Indoor Championships, which was first postponed until March 2021, and then to March 2023, as the pandemic continued. World Athletics said the decision to postpone the 2023 event was taken with the agreement of both the Nanjing organizing committee and the Chinese Athletics Association.

Nanjing will now host the event in March 2025. The bid process for the 2026 championships has also commenced.

