2022 Jamaica Festival Song finalists streaming worldwide

The 2022 Jamaica Festival Song album is now live on global music streaming services, including Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Spotify, Tidal, and Pandora.

The album, titled Jamaica Festival 2022 Song Competition , features the 10 finalists in this year’s competition.

It’s the third consecutive year that finalists in the competition have been released on global streaming platforms.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange, who has been leading the initiative as part of her strategy to revitalise Jamaica Festival, is urging «lovers of Jamaican music everywhere to support the artistes by streaming and downloading the songs».

