2022 Jamaica Festival Song finalists now streaming across the world

The 2022 Jamaica Festival Song album is now live on global music streaming services across the world including Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Spotify, Tidal, and Pandora.

The album titled ‘Jamaica Festival 2022 Song Competition’ features the ten finalists in this year’s competition.

It’s the third consecutive year that finalists in the Jamaica Festival Song Competition have been released on global streaming platforms.

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, who has been leading the initiative as part of her strategy to revitalise Jamaica Festival is urging «lovers of Jamaican music, everywhere, to support the artistes by streaming and downloading the songs.»

According to the Minister, «It is essential that people hear and get to know the finalists and participate in selecting that one song which will drive our Jamaica 60 Independence celebrations. These 30, or so, streaming options are a good medium to expose the music and the performers.»

The winning song will be decided by judges scores as well as public voting via text messaging in Jamaica and via the Reggae Jamaica App across the world.

The finalists are:

Title Stage Name Voting # Iâm A Proud Jamaican Magic Flute 876-444-7701 Rock To Da Beat Intrestt 876-444-7702 Jamaica Sweet Again Dez I Boyd 876-444-7703 Diamond Jubilee Orkid 876-444-7704 Bring Back The Love Stamp 876-444-7705 Jamaica Nice Again Inspiyah 876-444-7706 Out Of Many Nazzleman 876-444-7707 Sixty One1 876-444-7708 Nuh Weh Nice Like Yard Sacaj 876-444-7709 Defend Jamaica Nitty Kutchie 876-444-7710 The Minister says it’s a «good album which represents a mix of Jamaican music genres.»

Earlier this week, the ten finalists appeared in the first televised performance show ahead of the announcement of the winner on July 28, 2022.

There’s a prize of three million dollars for the winning song to be shared among the producer, the writer and the singer.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

