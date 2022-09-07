2022 CPL Special

Entornointeligente.com /

The Bar­ba­dos Roy­als made it two wins from two match­es with a com­fort­able DLS vic­to­ry over the Saint Lu­cia Kings in game six of the Hero Caribbean Pre­mier League (CPL) on Sep­tem­ber 3 at Warn­er Park in St Kitts and Nevis.

The vic­to­ry saw an al­laround per­for­mance from Kyle May­ers, who top-scored with 36 runs and then took four wick­ets for four runs 4 with the ball.

The Trin­ba­go Knight Rid­ers go in­to ac­tion to­day against the Roy­als.

MATCH 6 SUM­MARISED SCORES

Bar­ba­dos Roy­als 162/7 (May­ers 36, Corn­wall 32; Deyal 2/15, Joseph 2/31) beat Saint Lu­cia Kings 91/4 (Du Plessis 47*, Joseph 29*; May­ers 4/4) by 11 runs (DLS).

TO­DAY’S MATCH­ES

Bar­ba­dos Roy­als v Trin­ba­go Knight Rid­ers, St Lu­cia, 10 am

St Lu­cia Kings v Ja­maica Tallawahs, St Lu­cia, 7 pm

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com