2022 CPL Special

The Barbados Royals made it two wins from two matches with a comfortable DLS victory over the Saint Lucia Kings in game six of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on September 3 at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis.
The victory saw an allaround performance from Kyle Mayers, who top-scored with 36 runs and then took four wickets for four runs 4 with the ball.
The Trinbago Knight Riders go into action today against the Royals.
MATCH 6 SUMMARISED SCORES
Barbados Royals 162/7 (Mayers 36, Cornwall 32; Deyal 2/15, Joseph 2/31) beat Saint Lucia Kings 91/4 (Du Plessis 47*, Joseph 29*; Mayers 4/4) by 11 runs (DLS).
TODAY’S MATCHES
Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders, St Lucia, 10 am
St Lucia Kings v Jamaica Tallawahs, St Lucia, 7 pm
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian