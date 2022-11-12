'Whisper' hat-trick gives KC win over Mona

Entornointeligente.com /

Kingston College defeated Mona High 4-2 in their final ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup quarterfinal game today at Stadium East.

The reigning Manning Cup champions were led by a Dujuan Richards hat-trick in the 13, 33rd and 87th minutes, while Nashordo Gibbs got one in the 91st to seal the points for KC.

Damoi Whitfield and Zhaine Pinnock got the goals for Mona in the 48th and 55th minutes.

With the win, KC top their quarterfinal group with nine points and will face St Andrew Technical High School in the semi finals while Mona will face many-time champions Jamaica College.

In the other game from the group played today St George’s College swamped Charlie Smith 4-1 at the Ashenheim Stadium.

