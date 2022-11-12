T&TEC to conduct tests at Cove Power Station, Tobago

Entornointeligente.com /

The Trinidad and To­ba­go Elec­tric­i­ty Com­mis­sion (T&TEC) wish­es to ad­vise its cus­tomers in To­ba­go that to­mor­row, Sun­day, No­vem­ber 13th, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, it will be con­duct­ing test­ing of its en­gine con­trol sys­tem at the Cove Pow­er Sta­tion.

These tests are the con­clu­sion of en­gi­neer­ing as­sess­ments and sys­tem mod­i­fi­ca­tions in­tend­ed to cor­rect is­sues aris­ing out of re­cent un­planned out­ages on the is­land.

The work does not ne­ces­si­tate any planned out­ages to cus­tomers, how­ev­er in the un­like­ly event that an emer­gency out­age is re­quired, the Com­mis­sion has sys­tems in place to re­store the sup­ply to cus­tomers in the short­est pos­si­ble time.

Ad­di­tion­al­ly, the plant man­u­fac­tur­er’s rep­re­sen­ta­tives who are over­see­ing the test­ing will be on-site to mit­i­gate any un­fore­seen sit­u­a­tions should they arise.

