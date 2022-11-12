T&TEC to conduct tests at Cove Power Station, Tobago

The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission is advising its customers in Tobago that they will be conducting testing of its engine control system at the Cove Power Station on Sunday, November 13th, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. Details follow in this press release…
The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) wishes to advise its customers in Tobago that tomorrow, Sunday, November 13th, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, it will be conducting testing of its engine control system at the Cove Power Station.
These tests are the conclusion of engineering assessments and system modifications intended to correct issues arising out of recent unplanned outages on the island.
The work does not necessitate any planned outages to customers, however in the unlikely event that an emergency outage is required, the Commission has systems in place to restore the supply to customers in the shortest possible time.
Additionally, the plant manufacturer’s representatives who are overseeing the testing will be on-site to mitigate any unforeseen situations should they arise.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian