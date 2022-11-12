Synthetic Graphite Becomes Crucial To Meeting Battery Demand Surge

Entornointeligente.com /

All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 1 day 88.96 +2.49 +2.88% Brent Crude • 24 hours 95.99 +2.32 +2.48% Murban Crude • 16 mins 94.96 +2.71 +2.94% Natural Gas • 1 day 5.879 -0.360 -5.77% Gasoline • 1 day 2.610 +0.043 +1.69% Louisiana Light • 4 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53% Louisiana Light • 4 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53% Bonny Light • 2 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47% Opec Basket • 3 days 91.32 -1.90 -2.04% Mars US • 1 day 85.46 +3.44 +4.19% Gasoline • 1 day 2.610 +0.043 +1.69%

Marine • 2 days 90.80 +3.96 +4.56% Murban • 2 days 94.84 +3.84 +4.22% Iran Heavy • 2 days 90.87 +2.41 +2.72% Basra Light • 348 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 2 days 97.63 +2.25 +2.36% Bonny Light • 2 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47% Bonny Light • 2 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47% Girassol • 2 days 96.74 +2.22 +2.35% Opec Basket • 3 days 91.32 -1.90 -2.04%

Canadian Crude Index • 3 days 57.65 +0.38 +0.66% Western Canadian Select • 2 days 65.22 +0.64 +0.99% Canadian Condensate • 2 days 88.62 +0.64 +0.73% Premium Synthetic • 2 days 86.87 +0.64 +0.74% Sweet Crude • 2 days 84.02 +0.64 +0.77% Peace Sour • 2 days 80.72 +0.64 +0.80% Peace Sour • 2 days 80.72 +0.64 +0.80% Light Sour Blend • 2 days 82.02 +0.64 +0.79% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 2 days 90.97 +0.64 +0.71% Central Alberta • 2 days 80.32 +0.64 +0.80%

Louisiana Light • 4 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 3 days 83.00 +0.50 +0.61% Giddings • 3 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66% ANS West Coast • 5 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81% West Texas Sour • 3 days 81.60 +0.64 +0.79% Eagle Ford • 3 days 82.95 +0.64 +0.78% Eagle Ford • 3 days 82.95 +0.64 +0.78% Oklahoma Sweet • 3 days 83.00 +0.50 +0.61% Kansas Common • 26 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74% Buena Vista • 3 days 96.28 +1.64 +1.73%

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 1 day Ukraine Building Concrete Walls To Shut Out Belarus 1 day Disagreement Over Gas Price Cap Threatens EU Energy Crisis Solutions 1 day Trinidad Asks U.S. To Allow Gas Imports From Venezuela 1 day U.S. Seizure Of Chinese Panels Could Slow Its Solar Energy Rollout 1 day EU Needs $460 Billion Investment To Maintain Nuclear Power Capacity 1 day UN Launches Satellite System To Track Methane Emissions 2 days Oil Prices Rise As China Eases Covid Restrictions 2 days High Oil Prices Ignite The Middle Eastern IPO Market 2 days The $15 Billion Plan To Curtail Indonesia’s Coal Industry 2 days Oil Executives Warn G7 Price Cap Could Lead To Stranded Tankers 2 days Russia To Pursue Gas Deals With Turkey At G20 2 days World’s Top Chipmaker Eyes Arizona For New $12 Billion Semiconductor Plant 2 days Steel Giant ArcelorMittal Faces Growing Economic Headwinds 2 days Watchdogs Say Iran Boosting Stockpiles Of Atomic Fuels 2 days British Gas Predicts Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings For Centrica 2 days Bitcoin Facing An Existential Crisis As Exchange Meltdown Continues 2 days Saudi Energy Minister Stresses The Importance Of Oil Security 2 days Traders Use Iron Ore Carriers To Transport Coal As Energy Demand Rises 2 days Steep Discount On Russian LNG Disappears 3 days The EU’s Energy Partnership With Gulf Countries Makes «More Sense Than Ever» 3 days Saudi Arabia To Deliver Full Oil Volumes To Asia Despite Production Cut 3 days Brookfield Bets $11.8 Billion On Australia’s Energy Transition 3 days Natural Gas Prices Slide As Bearish News Continues To Mount 3 days UK’s Market-Defying North Sea Oil IPO Falls Flat 3 days India Will Continue Using Coal Until At Least 2040 3 days Zelenskiy Calls For Extension Of Black Sea Grain Export Deal 3 days U.S. And EU To Crack Down On Fossil Fuel Sector’s Methane Emissions 3 days Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With «Unprecedented» Drone Attack’ 3 days The EU Is Set To Strengthen Its Emission Reduction Targets 3 days Security Advisor: Maintaining Contact With Kremlin ‘In The Interests’ Of U.S. 3 days Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus 3 days North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul 3 days Fire Erupts At Large Chevron Refinery In California 4 days Russia Greenlights Baker Hughes’ Exit From The Country 4 days Oil Prices Jittery As U.S. Midterm Elections Too Close To Call 4 days Developing Nations Demand Wealthy Economies Pay For Climate Damage 4 days Large Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices 4 days EIA Cuts World Oil Demand Growth For 2023 4 days European Commission Says Gas Price Cap Is Impossible 4 days Turkey Starts Partial Payment In Rubles For Russian Gas 3 minutes «Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground» by Irina Slav 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 9 minutes «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 35 mins «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 1 day Energy Armageddon 10 days Wind droughts 7 days «Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines» by Irina Slav 4 days «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 1 day «Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left» by Zero Hedge – 5 Stars ***** 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com