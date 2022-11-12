Grenadian woman, 36, granted bail for stabbing husband

Entornointeligente.com /

A Grena­di­an woman, 36, who al­leged­ly stabbed her com­mon-law hus­band was grant­ed bail and or­dered not to have any com­mu­ni­ca­tion with her hus­band.

She al­so has to re­port to her lo­cal po­lice sta­tion once a week un­til her next court hear­ing on De­cem­ber 9th, 2022.

De­tails fol­low in this press re­lease…

A 36-year-old Grena­di­an woman who al­leged­ly stabbed her com­mon-law hus­band twice last week Fri­day was grant­ed $30,000 bail with a sure­ty yes­ter­day by a Port-of-Spain Mag­is­trate.

The ac­cused, who re­sides in Laven­tille, as a part of her bail con­di­tions, was or­dered not to have any com­mu­ni­ca­tion with her hus­band and to re­port to her lo­cal po­lice sta­tion once a week un­til her next court hear­ing on De­cem­ber 9th, 2022.

She was ar­rest­ed and charged on No­vem­ber 10th with one count of Griev­ous Bod­i­ly Harm by WPC Phillip of the Gen­der-Based Vi­o­lence Unit (GB­VU) fol­low­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions in­to a No­vem­ber 4th do­mes­tic dis­pute re­port.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports, at 11.30 pm, a man was at his Laven­tille home with his com­mon-law wife when they got in­to an ar­gu­ment. The man, po­lice were told, was hit by his wife who then used a scis­sors to stab him twice in the chest caus­ing se­ri­ous in­juries.

He was able to es­cape and was as­sist­ed by neigh­bours who con­veyed him to the Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal for treat­ment.

The in­ves­ti­ga­tion was su­per­vised by Su­per­in­ten­dent Claire Guy-Al­leyne and As­sis­tant Su­per­in­ten­dent (Ag.) Lystra Bridglal of the GB­VU.

