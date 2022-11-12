Grenadian woman, 36, granted bail for stabbing husband

A Grenadian woman, 36, who allegedly stabbed her common-law husband was granted bail and ordered not to have any communication with her husband.
She also has to report to her local police station once a week until her next court hearing on December 9th, 2022.
A 36-year-old Grenadian woman who allegedly stabbed her common-law husband twice last week Friday was granted $30,000 bail with a surety yesterday by a Port-of-Spain Magistrate.
The accused, who resides in Laventille, as a part of her bail conditions, was ordered not to have any communication with her husband and to report to her local police station once a week until her next court hearing on December 9th, 2022.
She was arrested and charged on November 10th with one count of Grievous Bodily Harm by WPC Phillip of the Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) following investigations into a November 4th domestic dispute report.
According to police reports, at 11.30 pm, a man was at his Laventille home with his common-law wife when they got into an argument. The man, police were told, was hit by his wife who then used a scissors to stab him twice in the chest causing serious injuries.
He was able to escape and was assisted by neighbours who conveyed him to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital for treatment.
The investigation was supervised by Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne and Assistant Superintendent (Ag.) Lystra Bridglal of the GBVU.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian