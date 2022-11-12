Dinthill stay in the race for semi-final spot with win over Central

Entornointeligente.com /

Dinthill Technical High School made sure that they are still in the race for the ISSA daCosta Cup title following a workmanlike 3-1 win over Central High School in their quarterfinal encounter at Foga Road earlier this evening.

Dinthill got things going from as early as the 9th minute following an own goal by Anrick Gordon.

Central would not be daunted by that early goal and came back to equalise in the 23rd minute through Shane Gordon.

Dinthill immediately stepped up the pressure and again went ahead just one minute later through Giovanni Afflick.

The Oniel Thomas-coached Dinthill then sealed the win in the 61st minute when substitute Tyhamba Chin slotted home from close range.

