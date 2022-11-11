Weekly protest takes on religious tone after calling of snap general election

Entornointeligente.com /

Athie Martin A protest, which has been taking place every week in Roseau, took on a religious tone this week following the announcement of a snap general election by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit last Sunday.

The small but vocal crowd of protesters marched through the capital holding placards and shouting, «no electoral reform, no election.»

Addressing the protesters, one of the lead organizers of the event, activist Athie Martin, said many are angry at the latest political development in Dominica and likened the protest to the biblical struggle of the Israelites against the Egyptians.

«I know many of us, including myself, are very upset deep inside, very angry because we see the mischief that is being done in our land,» he said. «We know where it is coming from and we know why it is happening. Every time in history, good people, Godâs people decide that they want to go somewhere better there are always forces of evil that attempt to block you. Many of you know the Bible very well and how many times people of God were given instructions to go from here to there but to get there sometimes it took them forty years but they persisted and they got through.»

According to Martin, the reason they got through is because they placed their faith in God, even «when they were confronted by a powerful army of the Egyptian, they were able to overcome.»

«You know why?» he added. «Because the Egyptians placed their faith and trust in a man, their king, their Pharaoh and they dismissed the idea that there is a power in the universe much greater than any man.»

He pointed out that this is an important lesson for all Dominicans today.

«There are a lot of people in Dominica who profess to trust in God, who profess to believe in God who go and worship what they say is God,» he said. «But when time comes to put it to the test, when things get tough, it is at this moment you have to say âLord if this is your wish, I accept it, whatever your wish is we good with that.'»

However, he said there are other people who are lured and encouraged to decide and are bought «by a few dollars.»

«They are brought to an altar built by a man,» Martin stated. «And at that altar, that man, who they worship as their god says, âI will give you what you want but you have to give me something in return.'»

He stated that this idea of replacing God with a man is dangerous for Dominica.

«It can only end up in destruction,» he said. «But, you know, God in his wonderful way ensures that if you go that way, is not only you that that will end up in destruction but, guess what, the person who set them self up as God, they too will end up in destruction and that begins to help us understand why on Sunday night we had an announcement.»

Martin told the protesters that God is pleased with them because they are doing his will.

«God is not vex with us, he is very pleased with us because we are doing his wishesâ¦» he remarked.

The weekly protest, dubbed «Walk for Peace, Prosperity and Freedom,» was organized by a group of individuals representing political parties, the private sector, religious and civil society organizations calling for good and accountable governance on the island.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

Entornointeligente.com