Ramps wins local content certificate challenge in Guyana court

Ramps Logistics Guyana will receive its Local Content Certificate on Monday, November 14 after Guyana’s Chief Justice Roxane George ruled in favour of the company.
Ramps had sought judicial review after the company was denied a local content certificate by the Local Secretariat in June.
The company argued that Guyana’s Minister of Natural Resources and the Local Content Secretariat unlawfully refused to grant them the certificate and misconducted themselves in the process.
In the ruling, the Chief Justice upheld their argument as she stated that neither the Minister nor the Secretariat had authority under the local content act to refuse the application.
The Chief Justice stated the defendants also failed to present a sufficient argument to justify the denial of the certificate in the matter.
Shaun Rampersad, chairman of Ramps Guyana and CEO of its parent company Ramps Logistics (Trinidad) hailed the swift delivery of justice as a triumph for all seeking to invest in the country.
«It shows that there is a fair and independent judicial system in Guyana and that you can feel that your investments are protected and that if you have any disagreement with any regulatory body in Guyana you know that you can go to the court system and not just justice will be served, but that Justice will be served on time,» said Rampersad
Ramps had requested to be part of Guyana’s Local Content Register as far back as April, and after being rebuffed by the Local Content Secretariat in June, the company reapplied in July.
Rampersad, in an early court appearance, had stated the company stood to lose millions in contracts due to the denial of the certificate. He maintained that much had been lost despite the victory.
He said, «We have lost a lot, but I have no doubt that we have an amazing team in Guyana and I am sure that they will rebuild our business and I feel that we will come out better and stronger from this.»
Despite the matter, Rampersad said he would be willing to work with the government of Guyana going forward.
He said, «I feel that President Ali’s vision for Guyana is a wonderful vision and I feel that he can make Guyana one of the most beautiful places in the next few given its oil wealth for Guyana and we want to be a part of that. And we are committed to working with the government to help them achieve their vision for Guyana.»
Ramps was represented in the matter by Senior Counsel Edward Luckhoo.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian