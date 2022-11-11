Ramps wins local content certificate challenge in Guyana court

Entornointeligente.com /

Ramps Lo­gis­tics Guyana will re­ceive its Lo­cal Con­tent Cer­tifi­cate on Mon­day, No­vem­ber 14 af­ter Guyana’s Chief Jus­tice Rox­ane George ruled in favour of the com­pa­ny.

Ramps had sought ju­di­cial re­view af­ter the com­pa­ny was de­nied a lo­cal con­tent cer­tifi­cate by the Lo­cal Sec­re­tari­at in June.

The com­pa­ny ar­gued that Guyana’s Min­is­ter of Nat­ur­al Re­sources and the Lo­cal Con­tent Sec­re­tari­at un­law­ful­ly re­fused to grant them the cer­tifi­cate and mis­con­duct­ed them­selves in the process.

In the rul­ing, the Chief Jus­tice up­held their ar­gu­ment as she stat­ed that nei­ther the Min­is­ter nor the Sec­re­tari­at had au­thor­i­ty un­der the lo­cal con­tent act to refuse the ap­pli­ca­tion.

The Chief Jus­tice stat­ed the de­fen­dants al­so failed to present a suf­fi­cient ar­gu­ment to jus­ti­fy the de­nial of the cer­tifi­cate in the mat­ter.

Shaun Ram­per­sad, chair­man of Ramps Guyana and CEO of its par­ent com­pa­ny Ramps Lo­gis­tics (Tri­ni­dad) hailed the swift de­liv­ery of jus­tice as a tri­umph for all seek­ing to in­vest in the coun­try.

«It shows that there is a fair and in­de­pen­dent ju­di­cial sys­tem in Guyana and that you can feel that your in­vest­ments are pro­tect­ed and that if you have any dis­agree­ment with any reg­u­la­to­ry body in Guyana you know that you can go to the court sys­tem and not just jus­tice will be served, but that Jus­tice will be served on time,» said Ram­per­sad

Ramps had re­quest­ed to be part of Guyana’s Lo­cal Con­tent Reg­is­ter as far back as April, and af­ter be­ing re­buffed by the Lo­cal Con­tent Sec­re­tari­at in June, the com­pa­ny reap­plied in Ju­ly.

Ram­per­sad, in an ear­ly court ap­pear­ance, had stat­ed the com­pa­ny stood to lose mil­lions in con­tracts due to the de­nial of the cer­tifi­cate. He main­tained that much had been lost de­spite the vic­to­ry.

He said, «We have lost a lot, but I have no doubt that we have an amaz­ing team in Guyana and I am sure that they will re­build our busi­ness and I feel that we will come out bet­ter and stronger from this.»

De­spite the mat­ter, Ram­per­sad said he would be will­ing to work with the gov­ern­ment of Guyana go­ing for­ward.

He said, «I feel that Pres­i­dent Ali’s vi­sion for Guyana is a won­der­ful vi­sion and I feel that he can make Guyana one of the most beau­ti­ful places in the next few giv­en its oil wealth for Guyana and we want to be a part of that. And we are com­mit­ted to work­ing with the gov­ern­ment to help them achieve their vi­sion for Guyana.»

Ramps was rep­re­sent­ed in the mat­ter by Se­nior Coun­sel Ed­ward Luck­hoo.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

