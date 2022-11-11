Live blog: Ukraine anthem blares in central Kherson after Russian retreat

Entornointeligente.com /

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy says Kherson is «ours» as Russia completes its withdrawal from the regional capital, the only one Moscow captured in fighting — now in its day 262. Russia’s retreat from the west bank of the Dnieper River appears to help consolidate Moscow’s position on the eastern bank of the river. (Elif Cansın Senol / TRTWorld) Saturday, November 12, 2022

Ukraine commander: Military welcomed in Kherson area

Ukraine's national anthem rang out in the centre of Kherson, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared the city to be «ours» after Russia announced the completion of its withdrawal from the regional capital.

«We see children running to meet us and greeting us,» said Andriy Zholob, the commander of a medical unit currently about 50 kilometres from Kherson. «We see attractive, smiling faces, flowers, embroidered towels which we display on our vehicles,» he added.

Ukraine's parliament published a video of the anthem being played on a central square in Kherson and a small crowd of people, huddled around a bonfire in the dark of the night singing along before the camera zoomed in on a Ukrainian flag flying from a government building. «The Ukrainian anthem in the centre of Kherson,» said the caption to the video, published on social media.

