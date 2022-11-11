Alexander: ‘Blanket of blue’ over Port-of-Spain for Christmas

Entornointeligente.com /

Rishard Khan

[email protected]

Head of the Port- of-Spain Po­lice Di­vi­sion Se­nior Su­per­in­ten­dent Roger Alexan­der is promis­ing shop­pers a «blan­ket of blue» over the cap­i­tal city for this Christ­mas sea­son.

Speak­ing dur­ing a press con­fer­ence on Fri­day, Alexan­der said var­i­ous po­lice as­sets will be en­gaged in keep­ing law and or­der in Port- of- Spain to keep the city safe.

«You will see them chal­leng­ing per­sons, search­ing per­sons and with in­for­ma­tion both from the tech­ni­cal as­pect and from our stake­hold­ers, we will con­tin­ue to make ar­rests and put per­sons be­fore the court,» he said.

«So fear not when you come to the city. On­ly thing you have to fear when you come to the city is if you have enough hands to tote what you pur­chased.»

He said keep­ing a watch­ful eye would be the Port- of- Spain Mu­nic­i­pal Po­lice, the Guard and Emer­gency Branch (GEB) of the TTPS, the In­ter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and even mem­bers of the pub­lic un­der the «Safe City Ini­tia­tive.»

«The ar­eas we can­not reach, we have part­nered with the cit­i­zens to en­sure that they woud pull that blan­ket of blue over the ar­eas we can­not cov­er. It’s ac­tu­al­ly like deputis­ing per­sons,» he said.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com