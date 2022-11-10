PNP chides Warmington for racial comments about Golding

Entornointeligente.com /

The Opposition People’s National Party has expressed disgust at what it says are the «repulsive and racially charged» comments by St Catherine South West Member of Parliament Everald Warmington about its president Mark Golding.

Speaking at a Jamaica Labour Party constituency meeting on Sunday, Warmington pointed to Golding’s skin colour and suggested he should seek to become the leader of a European country, as he would never be able to win an election against Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

PNP Chairman Dr Angela Brown-Burke says the comments are «despicable and in poor taste.»

She adds that they are as incorrect as they are offensive.

She points out that Golding was born in Jamaica at the University Hospital of the West Indies, arguing that his nationality and heritage are of unquestionable authenticity.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com