American cruise passengers arrested in major cocaine bust

Police on Wednesday arrested eight American cruise ship passengers who allegedly tried to leave Jamaica with cocaine valued approximately US$850,000.

The police believe they are part of a transnational drug trafficking syndicate operating between the United States and Jamaica.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) says the eight cruise line passengers arrived in Ocho Rios, St Ann, from Miami, Florida, on Wednesday and disembarked the vessel.

It says about 1:30 p.m. they were re-boarding the vessel for departure when anomalies were detected in their luggage.

CCU further states that during a search by members of the Narcotics Division, a total of 24 packages containing cocaine weighing just over 17 kilograms (38 pounds) were found concealed in their bags.

