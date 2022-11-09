Zelenskyy open to talks with Russia – on own terms

Entornointeligente.com /

KYIV (AP):

Ukraine’s president has suggested he’s open to peace talks with Russia, softening his refusal to negotiate with Moscow as long as President Vladimir Putin is in power while sticking to Kyiv’s core demands.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appeal to the international community to «force Russia into real peace talks» reflected a change in rhetoric. In late September, after Russia illegally annexed four Ukrainian regions, he signed a decree stating «the impossibility of holding talks» with Putin.

But the preconditions the Ukrainian leader listed late on Monday appear to be non-starters for Moscow, so it’s hard to see how Zelenskyy’s latest comments would advance any talks.

Zelenskyy reiterated that his conditions for dialogue were the return of all of Ukraine’s occupied lands, compensation for war damage and the prosecution of war crimes. He didn’t specify how world leaders should coerce Russia into talks.

